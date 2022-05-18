Rick and Morty is getting an anime spin-off series

Rick and Morty is getting an anime spin-off. Adult Swim has ordered the new 10-episode series under the title Rick and Morty: The Anime, which will be helmed by Tower of God's Takashi Sano

The new series has been greenlit on the basis of some of the shorts Sano has already done for the show – ‘Rick and Morty vs. Genocider’ and ‘Summer Meets God’. These are currently available to stream online on Adult Swim’s official YouTube channel. The new episodes are set to run separately from the main series’ storyline but they will follow a similar tone to the much-loved show.

"The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion," Sano said of the news. "It's such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!"

Sano has been part of several hugely popular anime series, with his most-acclaimed being Tower of God in 2020. He has also directed video game Fire Emblem: Three Houses and TV series Sengoku Basara: End of Judgement.

The news was confirmed ahead of Adult Swim’s Up Front event, along with several other shows. This included more anime news as director Sunghoo Park will be helming a show called Ninja Kamui.

Some fans were hoping for some news about Rick and Morty season 6 – but it seems like we’ll be waiting a little while longer for an update on what’s next for Justin Roiland’s and Dan Harmon’s show. In the meantime, check out our list of the best anime to stream now.