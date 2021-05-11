Resident Evil Village is the fastest-selling game in the series

Resident Evil Village sales have surpassed three million in four days, Capcom has announced.

This puts Resident Evil Village in the joint-first position for the best game launch in the series. Back in 2012, Resident Evil 6 also managed to sell three million units in four total days, but Village is well ahead of both Resident Evil 2 Remake's launch, which totaled two million units in five days, and Resident Evil 3 Remake's debut, which shipped 2.5 million copies in four days.

Capcom announced the new sales milestone for Resident Evil Village earlier today on May 11 through a press release. Taking physical and digital sales into account across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, the latest entry in the Resident Evil franchise is proving to be a bit of a hit so far.

That's not the only noteworthy statistic in Capcom's new statement. The developer/publisher also revealed that cumulative sales of the Resident Evil franchise have stormed past 100 million units worldwide, thanks in part to Resident Evil Village's stellar performance in just the few days that it's been available.

Resident Evil Village is already closing in on the total sales of 2020's Resident Evil 3 Remake, which is currently sitting at 3.6 million total lifetime sales (according to VG Charts). It's still got a fair distance to go before it overtakes the real smash-hits of the series though, like Resident Evil 4, which has sold just over 10 million units in total, and Resident Evil 7, which Capcom also revealed has now sold a combined total of 8.5 million copies since it launched in 2017.

Alongside the impressive launch figures for Village, it's emerged that Capcom's new game is the most successful Steam launch for a Resident Evil game ever. Over the past weekend, concurrent player numbers for Resident Evil Village peaked at right around 100,000, far surpassing the previous record of 74,277 players which was originally set by Resident Evil Remake. There's no doubt that Resident Evil remains as popular now as it ever has done before.

