Resident Evil Village is coming to Stadia along with Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil Village is coming to Stadia on launch day, May 7.

The news was revealed alongside Resident Evil's 25th anniversary stream announcement, where we also learned about a pretty enticing pre-order deal. If you pre-order or buy Resident Evil Village on Stadia before May 21, you get a free Stadia Premiere Edition, which comes with a Stadia Controller and a Chromecast Ultra. Remember, it's the same price to pre-order Resident Evil Village on Stadia as any platform, so this deal is quite generous, though it's worth noting that Google says the offer stands "while supplies last," so best not to hesitate.

This is a similar offer to what Google had going for Cyberpunk 2077 Stadia pre-orders, so it's possible it'll become something of a pattern for major releases. It's not a stretch to say Google Stadia seems to be struggling to come up with a sustainable business model, so this is one way to attract new players. 'If you're already decided on getting the game, why not get Stadia for free with your purchase and give it a go?' could be the strategy.

On top of this announcement, Resident Evil 7 is also coming to the service on April 1. As for Resident Evil 7, Stadia Pro members can claim the Gold Edition for free at launch and get the base game as well as bonus content like Banned Footage Vol. 1 and 2 and the two epilogue episodes.

One of the big benefits going with Stadia is that you won't have to worry about making room for the Resident Evil Village install size.