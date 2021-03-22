Resident Evil Showcase announced for 25th anniversary in April

A new Resident Evil Showcase will air next month in April, Capcom has announced.

The news comes by way of a Capcom blog post earlier today, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series. In the blog post, Capcom staff reveal that there'll be a new Resident Evil Showcase will debut next month in April, but they aren't offering any clues as to what could feature in the new showcase.

A safe bet to turn up at the showcase, however, is Resident Evil: Village, which releases in early May. Just over the past weekend at a PlayStation Japan event, Capcom announced that there'd be a second demo for the forthcoming horror game. This time though, the demo will release on all platforms, and also unlike the former Maiden demo, this slice of gameplay will feature combat from the final product.

Elsewhere, we can probably expect Resident Evil Re:Verse to appear at the Resident Evil Showcase next month. Capcom just announced that there'll be an open beta for the multiplayer game taking place next month from April 8 to April 11, so there's plenty of time between then and when the game releases alongside Resident Evil: Village in early May for additional information.

Resident Evil: Village and Resident Evil Re:Verse release as one package on May 7, 2021. Both the single-player and the multiplayer games will launch for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

