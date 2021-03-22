Resident Evil Re:Verse will begin open beta tests April 8 - 11

Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta tests will take place from April 8 - 11, Capcom has announced.

Beta testing will be available from April 7 at 11pm PT / 7am GMT until April 10 at 11pm PT / April 11 7am GMT, and fans will be able to play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam). Eager fans will even be able to pre-load the game early from April 5 at 5pm PT / April 6 at 1am GMT.

Resident Evil Re:Verse is an multiplayer online-only game that sees series regulars such as Claire Redfield, Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and more head to recognizable locations from across the series - such as the Raccoon City Police Department - to fight it out with familiar villains of the series such as Mr. X and Jack Baker.

The full game will release for free alongside Resident Evil Village (aka Resident Evil 8 ) on May 7, 2021. To get even more excited for this online-horror experience, take a look at this snippet of Resident Evil Re:Verse gameplay .

The game first premiered during the Resident Evil Showcase in January and was created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series. The event, which was primarily focused around upcoming title Resident Evil Village, also showcased other Resi projects including a Resident Evil Maiden Demo which tells a unique story that links to Resident Evil Village, and the Netflix series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness , which has recently cast the actors who will take on the roles of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield .