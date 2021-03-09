Resident Evil Village install size reportedly confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X

The Resident Evil 8 file sizes for PS5 and Xbox Series X appear to have leaked.

Last week, a listing on the Microsoft storefront revealed that the next game in the acclaimed horror series would clock in at 50.02GB. Earlier today, the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account claimed that the PS5 version of the game would take up 27.325GB.

That could mean that the PS5 version takes up dramatically less storage space than the Xbox equivalent, but the disparity here would suggest that that's not the whole story. As the tweet below points out, that PS5 file isn't taking into account a Day One patch, and while there's been no word from Capcom on a late-stage update, its existence would explain the 20GB+ gap in the two versions of the game. It's also worth noting that 50GB accounts for both the main game and multiplayer mode Re:Verse, while single-player on its own is just 35GB.

🚨 Resident Evil Village (PS5)▶️ Download Size : 27.325 GB (Without Day One Patch)🟩 Pre-Load : May 5🟫 Launch : May 7🟨 #PS5 #ResidentEvil8 #ResidentEvilVillage⬜ @RE_Games pic.twitter.com/7h3jNt8Bp5March 8, 2021 See more

50GB isn't too bad given the sheer heft of some other major games – yes, Call of Duty: Warzone and Cold War, we're looking at you – but it's still a significant amount of hard drive space to clear. Helpfully, the tweet above suggests that PlayStation players will be able to pre-load the game from March 5, ahead of its release on March 7. There's been no word on that from Capcom either, and no hint as to whether PC and Xbox players will also be able to download the game early, so don't start marking your calendars just yet.

This Resident Evil title has created plenty of chatter online. This is due in part to the game’s titular antagonist, a 9ft tall vampiric woman: Lady Dimitrescu, and her daughters. The family has become so popular, in fact, that Capcom had to release a statement detailing the character’s official height. She has also started popping up in other games due to fans recreating the gothic woman via character customization.

