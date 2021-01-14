Resident Evil 8 gameplay showcase to take place next week

Capcom has revealed that an event for Resident Evil 8 will be taking place next week, showing off brand new gameplay and announcing more franchise news.

Next week on January 21, a Resident Evil Showcase will be taking place at 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/20:00 GMT, including a guided tour of Resident Evil 8. Additionally, the tweet from Capcom Europe below it teasing "lots more Resident Evil news," making it sound like we'll hear news about additional projects relating to the long-running franchise.

Don’t miss the Resident Evil Showcase on January 21st at 10pm GMT/ 11pm CET! Join Brittney Brombacher ( @BlondeNerd ) on a guided tour of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, first-ever gameplay, and lots more Resident Evil news! pic.twitter.com/BSNiFPpkbVJanuary 14, 2021

In all, it should be a pretty exciting event for Resident Evil fans. The promise of new gameplay from the incredibly impressive Resident Evil 8 means we're in for a treat, and there should be additional announcements and reveals from Capcom, given the fact that 2021 is actually the 25th anniversary of the iconic horror series.

So far, we know that Resident Evil 8, a Resident Evil manga, and a Resident Evil Netflix series will all be launching at some point in the next year. Capcom is going all in on celebrating the historic horror franchise, and it promises to be a significant year for fans.

Resident Evil 8 is a "conclusion" to the story started in 2017's Resident Evil 7, the game's producers revealed last year. We actually know a fair amount about the highly anticipated horror sequel, such as returning characters Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield, the promise of more player experimentation and freedom than in Resident Evil 7, various enemy and plot details, and more.

Unfortunately, all this follows after a disastrous ransomware attack hit developer Capcom late last year in December 2020. Employee's personal and private information were leaked online, and developer builds of Resident Evil 8 were also revealed, including unannounced bosses, characters, and even the game's ending. Here's hoping Capcom can bounce back from the attack and deliver on one of 2021's most anticipated games.

