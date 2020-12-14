Resident Evil 8 leak reveals story spoilers, boss fights, and more

Resident Evil 8 plot details, cutscenes, boss fights, and characters have leaked online following a ransomware attack on Capcom.

First thing's first: we won't be detailing the leaks here, nor will we be revealing where to find said information. We have taken a look at the leaked information surrounding Resident Evil 8 ourselves however, and can confirm that multiple cutscenes, unannounced enemies, boss fights, and seemingly the full ending to the game have been leaked online. If you, like so many others, are looking forward to Capcom's horror sequel, we'd recommend being extremely vigilant around online forums like ResetEra and Reddit.

Last month in November, we reported that Capcom had been the victim of a ransomware attack. Hackers stole data related to multiple unannounced Capcom games, and when the company refused to meet the hacker's demands, the hackers leaked information online. While the first information might have appeared last month in November, it would appear the hackers aren't quite done leaking Capcom's games and data.

As of right now, Resident Evil 8 doesn't have a firm release date. It's pencilled in to launch at some point in 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Resident Evil 8 producers have previously revealed that they're trying to get the horror sequel to run on current-gen consoles, but can't promise an actual release.

