Resident Evil 7's free PS5 upgrade isn't available through the PS Plus Collection

The new-gen update for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard can’t be claimed if you only have access to the game via the PS5’s PS Plus Collection.

As Capcom announced during a reveal livestream earlier this week, the Resident Evil 2 remake, Resident Evil 3 remake, and Resident Evil 7 all now have upgraded versions for PS5 , Xbox Series X /S, and PC. The only catch is, if you own the game through the PS Plus Collection on PS5, you are not eligible for the free upgrade.

As spotted by IGN (opens in new tab), you will need to have purchased Resident Evil 7 either physically or digitally to qualify for the free new-gen upgrade. Freebies don't count. This is bound to be disappointing news to those who were hoping to run away from Jack Baker in 4K with just the PS Plus Collection version in hand.

All three of the Resident Evil games mentioned above have been upgraded to offer 4K resolutions, ray tracing, a frame rate boost, 3D audio support, as well as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. All of these add up to a much more immersive experience, assuming you actually want to get even closer to the zombies and other supernatural threats in the Resident Evil series.

These new-gen upgrades are nice but arguably among the less exciting Resi announcements to come out of the Capcom showcase, as we also got the news that Resident Evil Village is getting DLC, a third-person mode, and playable Lady Dimitrescu in October of this year. The game’s DLC, officially titled Shadows of Rose, follows protagonist Ethan Winters’ daughter as she appears towards the end of Village.