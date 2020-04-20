Resident Evil 3 Remake dinosaur mod is the closest we've got to a Dino Crisis remake

A new Resident Evil 3 Remake mod called 'Dino Evil 3' aims to give Capcom fans waiting on a Dino Crisis remake something to hold them over.

It's a little silly turning a corner to a narrow hallway and finding a T-rex snarling in your face, but despite being a mod still in an early testing phase, the animations are pretty well done. If anything, it's cool to see what Dino Crisis might look like running in the RE Engine.

Essentially, the mod turns all the zombies in Resident Evil 3 Remake into dinosaurs, but it also makes Jill Valentine look like Regina from Dino Crisis. If your idea of a Dino Crisis remake involves a city in the throes of apocalypse and dinosaurs thrashing around in confined corridors, this might be just the thing you've been looking for.

You can download the mod by maliwei777, which uses FluffyQuack's mod manager, from Nexus Mods . Just keep in mind, as mentioned earlier, it's still in the testing stages and has some noticeable kinks that need to be worked out.

As for an official Dino Crisis remake from Capcom, we've seen some hopeful indications that something might be in the works, but not an official announcement from the studio. Late last year, Capcom filed a new trademark for the Dino Crisis IP . Coupled with an earlier report that Capcom plans on reviving dead franchises , there's reason enough to be optimistic about the future of the Dino Crisis franchise.