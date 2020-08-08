Remedy is working on a new game set in the same world as Control and Alan Wake

Remedy Entertainment has announced that work is underway on a new game set in the same world as Control and Alan Wake.

After Thursday's PlayStation presentation revealed the return of Alan Wake in Control's AWE expansion, Remedy creative director Sam Lake has revealed a larger play at hand that will tie more of the studio's games into what's been officially dubbed "the Remedy Connected Universe." The Control Alan Awake expansion is the first step in establishing one interconnected world, but Lake also confirmed that a new game is in development set in the same universe.

"What took place in 2010 in Alan Wake is one of the cases that the Federal Bureau of Control has been investigating. The AWE expansion is the first official Remedy Connected Universe crossover event, bringing more Alan Wake lore into Control," Lake said. "And this is still just a humble beginning. We're already hard at work on a future Remedy game that also takes place in this same universe."

Control's AWE DLC will see Jesse Faden explore the Investigations sector of the Oldest House to learn more about paranatural happenings called Altered World Events (AWE). You can access the DLC once you've cleared the seventh main mission of Control's campaign, at which point you'll head to the Investigations Sector and eventually confront a nasty-looking creature lurking there.

How this all ties into the story of Alan Wake's disappearance is unclear, but we don't have long to find out - Control's second expansion releases August 27 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Given the timing, it's inevitable that the next game in the Remedy Connected Universe will be a next-gen release.

