State of Play August 2020: Every trailer from the show

Today's State of Play gave us a new look at a whole host of PS5, PS4, and PSVR games, giving us an idea of what to expect from PlayStation over the next few months. While this wasn't as big as the recent PS5 games showcase, there's still a good mix of games to go over, so whether you're looking to catch up on what you missed or just relive some of the highlights, we're here to roundup every game from August's State of Play.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Crash Bandicoot 4 opened today's PlayStation State of Play event, and a whole bunch of new gameplay was shown off, as well as new features, a ton of skins, and one unlikely playable character: the formerly villainous Dingodile. Quantum Masks offer new physics-defying gameplay features, and the new "Inverted Mode" is the very Crash-ified version of a mirror mode. Check it all out in the new trailer and developer breakdown above.

Hitman 3

We knew Agent 47 would be back, but what we didn't know was that Hitman 3 would also support VR. That's right, you'll know be able to snuff out the many contracts the bald assassin will be given in his latest game in a half-cool/half-chilling point of view. On top of that, VR support is being extended to the entire current-gen series to date.

Braid Anniversary Edition

Braid's re-release trailer promises a thorough upgrade of the indie classic, with the trailer showcasing the extraordinary effort that has gone into repainting and reanimating the puzzler. It'll be launching in early 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC according to its official site . No word yet from superfan Soulja Boy though .

The Pathless

The Pathless is a minimalist open-world game about a hunter and her eagle companion. The two soar over the game's gorgeous landscape in search of temples, obelisks, and cursed spirits. As an action game, it's about movement, and as an open-world game, it's about finding objectives rather than following them. The Pathless looks incredible in motion – as you'd expect from the makers of Abzu – and it lets you pet the eagle, so we're totally on board.

Spelunky 2

The very long-awaited sequel to the 2008 indie darling Spelunky is coming to PS4 September 15, with a new release date trailer showing off new locales like outer space and a bee hive, as well as new gameplay elements like "expanded" shopping, an interactive lever, and a rideable turkey. Also, online multiplayer support was confirmed alongside the traditional couch co-op mode.

Genshin Impact

Colloquially known as "anime Breath of the Wild," Genshin Impact is the second original IP from Honkai Impact developer Mihoyo, and while it's definitely got the studio's fingerprints on it, it also leans on the tight yet freewheeling design of Link's latest outing as well as its pastel aesthetic. Genshin Impact is a mighty pretty open-world action-RPG with bosses to battle, puzzles to solve, and flashy allies to summon, plus you can team up across platforms to adventure with friends.

Aeon Must Die

This neon-flecked beat-em-up is heading to PS4 in 2021, but it's debut trailer already has us intrigued. From the synthwave soundtrack to the impressive animations, Aeon Must Die has style in spades, while an "RPG alignment system" could offer plenty of tactical depth.

Anno Mutationem

Cyberpunk-styled 2D/3D hybrid platformer Anno Mutationem got a shiny new gameplay trailer during today's presentation, as well as a December release window on PS5. The enticing cross-gen indie game from Chinese studio ThinkingStars blends fast-paced platforming with action and RPG elements, all set to an atmospheric score that drips with Bladerunner nostalgia.

Bugsnax

The world of Bugsnax is starting to make a little more sense in the gameplay trailer that reveals we'll playing as a journalist after a hot scoop. Not only that, but we got a glimpse of how we'll be helping the islanders we meet, from tracking down their favourite Bugsnax to herding them into pens. Plus, it'll be available on PS5 and PS4 by the end of the year.

Star Wars VR: Vadar Immortal

There's probably some deep extended universe lore behind your relationship with Darth Vader in Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series. But the important thing is that it's a playground full of force abilities and a frankly irresponsible number of lightsabers. Slice, stab, and throw your way through menacing droids when it comes to PlayStation VR on August 25.

Control Alan Wake DLC

Control: AWE is the official Alan Wake expansion we've long been waiting for, and it's got an August 27 release date on PS4. Remedy scattered plenty of hints that Control existed in the same world as Alan Wake, and the crossover expansion was teased a while back, but now we've got our first actual image of the troubled mystery author in Jesse Faden's shape-shifting prison.

Auto Chess

Originally released on PC and mobile, Auto Chess is an auto-battler strategy game powered by minions. You can get your rooks and knights and bishops out of here; this is a game about magicians, warriors, and fantastical beasts. It's basically a MOBA crammed into a chess board, and while that might sound ridiculous, somehow it just works.

The Pedestrian

The Pedestrian is a puzzle platformer with a very big twist: you don't just control your character, a stick person from traffic signs and diagrams. You also move around the little bits of their environment around the (in-game) real world, connecting paths and rearranging elements so the figure can make their way through. It looks pretty clever, and it's headed to PS4 in January.

Hood: Outlaw and Legends

We haven't seen much of Hood: Outlaws and Legends in action, but what we have seen makes us wonder what Assassin's Creed might be like if it was a competitive multiplayer game. It would probably be something like this: a third-person action game where two teams of rogues try to out-infiltrate each other while also dealing with AI guards. Hood is still a bit of a question mark, but it sounds interesting, and it's got that grimdark atmosphere down pat.

Temtem

Crema's colorful creature-collecting MMO was announced for PS5 during today's event, and the Early Access Pokemon-like is looking better than ever. Released in January to mostly positive reception, Temtem is currently only available on Steam, but is making its way to other consoles, including Sony's next-gen hardware, some time in 2021.

Godfall game overview

The new trailer for Godfall delves into two of the five weapon types available to your demi-god: the fast and aggressive dual blades, and nimble and balanced longsword. The former focuses on fast combos and chain attacks that can hit groups or bring enemies to you, while the latter offers flexible attacks suited for any engagement. All weapons also have access to a shield which can be used in blunt attacks that spice up your main combos. This is the most in-depth look at combat yet, and while the depth of its duels remains to be seen, Godfall does look pretty stylish in motion.