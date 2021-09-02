Red Notice trailer brings together Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot for an explosive new Netflix movie

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds command huge box-office numbers as individuals, so what happens when the trio team up for one massive movie?

Red Notice brings the three actors together for an unmissable new actioner that Netflix has betting big on – quite literally, as reports earlier this year indicated the movie marks the "largest investment" the streamer has made in a film. The trailer has now arrived, showcasing exactly what Netflix has managed to get for the money.

Johnson plays a straight-shooting, unstoppable FBI named John Hartley, who is tasked with bringing in Gadot's infamous criminal mastermind. To help him, Hartley brings in a thief, played by Renolds, who also happens to be a funny guy. It's essentially the Johnson-Reynolds buddy-cop movie we've all been waiting for. Watch the Red Notice trailer above.

The movie arrives on Netflix on November 12. Unfortunately, that means we'll never know what kind of box-office numbers the trio would earn together as it's a streaming movie, but, chances are, Netflix will reveal how many millions of households watched this star-studded flick.

Red Notice marks another major movie for the streamer, following the likes of Army of the Dead and the Fear Street Trilogy, which both captured our attention earlier this year. Sweet Girl, led by Jason Momoa, was also a hit – and the movie's twist certainly got people talking.

Still to come in 2021, there's Don't Look Up, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Escape from Spiderhead, led by Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller. While we wait, make sure you check out the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows streaming right now.