Red Dead Redemption 2 Satchel upgrades: How to craft satchels to increase your carrying capacity

One problem you may encounter after you've been out looting and foraging for some time, is that you start running out of space in your inventory to carry additional things, and nobody wants to leave valuable items behind. That's where the Red Dead Redemption 2 Satchel upgrades prove their worth, as there are seven of them available in total and each increases Arthur Morgan's carrying capacity for a specific type of item. As you work your way through Red Dead Redemption 2, you should prioritise unlocking these Red Dead Redemption 2 Satchel upgrades, to avoid any woes due to lack of inventory space.

You can start working towards these upgrades as soon as you reach Horseshoe Overlook, though you'll initially have to purchase the leather crafting tools found in the Red Dead Redemption 2 Camp upgrades list as you won't be able to craft any of these satchels without them. Once you have the right tools for the job, scroll down our complete list of Red Dead Redemption 2 satchel upgrades the get all the information you need. We've included the benefits each provides, as well as everything required to craft them, to make the process simple.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Satchel upgrades

Tonics Satchel (Perfect Deer Pelt, Perfect Buck Pelt, Perfect Elk Pelt, upgrade the Medicine Wagon twice)

Increases carrying capacity for all tonics





Ingredients Satchel (Perfect Deer Pelt, Perfect Badger Pelt, Perfect Squirrel Pelt, donate five animal carcasses to Pearson)

Increases carrying capacity for all edible ingredients





Kit Satchel (Perfect Deer Pelt, Perfect Elk Pelt, Perfect Panther Pelt, donate three valuables to camp tithing box)

Increases carrying capacity for all types of kit





Provisions Satchel (Perfect Deer Pelt, Perfect Bison Pelt, Perfect Racoon Pelt, upgrade the Provisions Wagon twice)

Increases carrying capacity for all types of provisions





Materials Satchel (Perfect Deer Pelt, Perfect Boar Skin, Perfect Iguana Skin, craft three recipes at the Scout Fire)

Increases carrying capacity for mostly inedible crafting materials





Valuables Satchel (Perfect Deer Pelt, Perfect Beaver Pelt, Perfect Rabbit Pelt, donate $50 to camp tithing box)

Increases carrying capacity for all valuables





Legend of the East Satchel (Perfect Deer Pelt, Perfect Cougar Pelt, Perfect Wolf Pelt, craft all other satchel types)

Greatly increases carrying capacity for all items





