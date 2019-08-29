Red Dead Redemption 2 Camp upgrades list: How to improve your camp and get the best resources

As you'll quickly discover, your camp is the gathering point for all of your extended family and the place to go for some rest after a hard day of outlawing, so it's good to know there's a Red Dead Redemption 2 Camp upgrades list available to make the place as comfortable as possible. Dutch is quite insistent that you drop a chunk of your cash into the camp kitty, but this does mean you're able to make improvements that will be of benefit to everyone, such as adding chickens that boost the benefit received from the stew in the camp cook pot. You can also upgrade the different stations in the camp, which gives more crafting options as well as an improved supply of provisions and ammo.

To begin making these upgrades in Red Dead Redemption 2, you just need to start investing some of your dollars via the camp ledger, then use this book to choose what you want to buy. You can also make cosmetic upgrades to your facilities by providing Pearson with the right animal parts, and our guide for how to get Red Dead Redemption 2 perfect pelts could really help out there. Here is the complete list of Red Dead Redemption 2 camp upgrades available, including how to unlock them and the reward you earn once obtained.

Medicine Wagon upgrades (via Ledger)

Sharpen The Senses ($30)

Provisions Wagon upgrades (via Ledger)

Less Bland ($30)

Ammunition and Arms Wagon upgrades (via Ledger)

Improve Our Offense ($60)

Lodging Camp upgrades (via Ledger)

First Things First ($220)

Upgrades Dutch’s lodging. Encourages others to donate to the tithing box





Next In Line ($325)

Upgrades Arthur’s lodging. Unlocks grooming supplies and a map for fast travel





For Everyone! ($300)

Upgrades everybody else’s lodging. Improves camp morale





General Camp upgrades (via Ledger)

Horse Station ($300)

Adds extra hitching posts, and the ability to retrieve horses from the stables, or recall your main horse to camp





Chicken Coop ($175)

Adds a chicken coop, and improves the healing and dead eye boost from consuming camp stew





Leather Working Tools ($225)

Unlocks more crafting options via Pearson





Camp Boat (Reach Chapter 3, $450)

Adds a boat to camp for transport and fishing





Cosmetic camp upgrades (via Pearson)

Alligator Skull (Perfect Alligator Skin)

Alligator skull decoration for Arthur’s lodging





Big Horn Ram Skull (Perfect Ram Carcass)

Big Horn Ram skull decoration for Arthur’s lodging





Cougar Pelt Covered Chest (Purchase Leather Working Tools, two Perfect Cougar Pelts)

Cougar pelt chest cover for Arthur’s lodging





Boar Skin Table Cover (Purchase Leather Working Tools, Perfect Boar Pelt)

Boar skin table cover for Arthur’s lodging





Ox Hide Rug (Two Perfect Ox Hides)

Ox hide rug for Arthur’s lodging





Boar Skin Rug (Four Perfect Boar Pelts)

Boar skin rug for John’s lodging





Pronghorn Leather Table Tops (Purchase Leather Working Tools, two Perfect Pronghorn Hides)

Pronghorn leather table tops for camp tables





Pronghorn Skull (Perfect Pronghorn Carcass)

Pronghorn skull for the chuckwagon





Moose Antlers (Moose Antler)

Moose antlers for main campfire





Wolf Skull (Perfect Wolf Carcass)

Wolf skull for main campfire





Snake Skin Banjo Head (Purchase Leather Working Tools, two Perfect Snake Skins)

Snake skin banjo head for banjo at main campfire





Campfire Seat Cover (Perfect Beaver Pelt, Perfect Muskrat Pelt, Perfect Fox Pelt)

Seat cover for main campfire





Campfire Log Seat Cover (Two Perfect Wolf Pelts)

Cover for log seat at main campfire





Lean-to Cow Hide Ground Cover (Perfect Cow Hide)

Cow hide ground cover for main campfire





Scout Fire Ground Cover (Two Perfect Goat Hides)

Ground cover for scout campfire





Elk Antlers (Elk Antler)

Elk antlers for scout campfire





Hanging Bones (Buck Antlers)

Hanging bones for scout campfire





