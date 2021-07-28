Red Dead Redemption 2 player finds alien carving in a rock

A Red Dead Redemption 2 player has uncovered a rock carving resembling an alien lifeform.

Just below, you can check out a post that emerged on the official Red Dead Redemption 2 subreddit over the past weekend. In the post, the user reveals they've found a particularly peculiar rock carving, which seems to resemble some sort of alien creature. Examining the picture in closer detail, that sure does look like your typical alien grey in the rock carving.

The comments underneath the original subreddit post are filled with fascinated people asking the user where they can go to see this rock carving for themselves. For that matter, the user reveals that you can find the carving near the middle of the "West Elizabeth" name marker on the Red Dead Redemption 2 map, near the big cross surrounding by poles adorned with skulls and horns.

As many have also noted on the subreddit post, developer Rockstar loves including weird alien references like this in their games. For example in GTA 5, there's a certain shack that if you hunker down and wait in until nightfall, an alien spaceship will actually swoop down and scan the entire building. It's one of the stranger easter eggs Rockstar has hidden in their games of late.

Players are finding strange aspects of Red Dead Redemption 2 like this fairly regularly, which is somewhat surprising considering the game was released nearly three years ago back in 2018. Just earlier this month, for example, players found that you could shoot the hat off a scarecrow, and then pick up and kit out Arthur with the scarecrow's former hat, a nice little touch in a game filled with hidden details like this. Here's hoping there are still plenty more hidden secrets left in Rockstar's expansive game for players to discover at some point further down the line.

