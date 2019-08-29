Red Dead Redemption 2 Perks, Trinkets, and Talismans list: How to craft items to boost your stats

If you want to level up your Arthur Morgan, then having a Red Dead Redemption 2 Perks, Trinkets, and Talismans list will help you on your way. There isn't a traditional levelling system within Red Dead Redemption 2, so you won't earn experience points to upgrade your abilities or find a skill tree full of perks to unlock, but there are ways in which you can apply some handy bonuses and passive perks to give yourself a boost.

To get the Trinkets and Talismans required for this, you'll have to go to one of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Fence locations then provide the correct ingredients (and cash) for their production. Some of the components are difficult to find, but the effort will be worth it when the finished items provide benefits such as increases to stamina, Eagle Eye duration, weapon durability, and more. We've got a full Red Dead Redemption 2 Perks, Trinkets, and Talismans list for your reference right here, so you'll know the exact ingredients you need to find and how much producing each item will cost.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Trinkets

Red Dead Redemption 2 Trinkets are fairly straightforward to craft, though they require a little work for the materials. Hunt and kill one of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Animals for the relevant part, bring it to a Fence with enough cash, job done. These are all the available Trinkets, with required material and price in brackets:

Beaver Tooth Trinket (Legendary Beaver Tooth, $18.25)

Slows weapon degradation by 10%





(Legendary Beaver Tooth, $18.25) Slows weapon degradation by 10% Buck Antler Trinket (Legendary Buck Antler, $22.00)

Skinning animals yields better quality materials





(Legendary Buck Antler, $22.00) Skinning animals yields better quality materials Cougar Fang Trinket (Legendary Cougar Fang, $20.50)

Increases stamina XP gain by 10%





(Legendary Cougar Fang, $20.50) Increases stamina XP gain by 10% Coyote Fang Trinket (Legendary Coyote Fang, $21.25)

Increases Dead Eye XP gain by 10%





(Legendary Coyote Fang, $21.25) Increases Dead Eye XP gain by 10% Elk Antler Trinket (Legendary Elk Antler, $22.75)

Increases value of looted cash by 10%





(Legendary Elk Antler, $22.75) Increases value of looted cash by 10% Fox Claw Trinket (Legendary Fox Claw, $23.50)

Increases Eagle Eye duration





(Legendary Fox Claw, $23.50) Increases Eagle Eye duration Lion’s Paw Trinket (Lion’s Paw, $19.75)

Increases stamina XP gain by 10%





(Lion’s Paw, $19.75) Increases stamina XP gain by 10% Moose Antler Trinket (Legendary Moose Antler, $19.00)

Increases health XP gain by 10%





(Legendary Moose Antler, $19.00) Increases health XP gain by 10% Panther’s Eye Trinket (Legendary Panther Eye, $25.00)

Extends the duration of Dead Eye





(Legendary Panther Eye, $25.00) Extends the duration of Dead Eye Pronghorn Horn Trinket (Legendary Pronghorn Horn, $24.50)

Prevents animal carcasses from rotting





(Legendary Pronghorn Horn, $24.50) Prevents animal carcasses from rotting Ram Horn Trinket (Legendary Ram Horn, $17.50)

Increases yield when picking oregano, thyme, or mint





(Legendary Ram Horn, $17.50) Increases yield when picking oregano, thyme, or mint Wolf Heart Trinket (Legendary Wolf Heart, $16.00)

Increases alcohol tolerance (if only this worked in real life, eh?)





(Legendary Wolf Heart, $16.00) Increases alcohol tolerance (if only this worked in real life, eh?) Tatanka Bison Horn Trinket (Legendary Tatanka Bison Horn, $16.75)

Increases melee damage resistance by 10%





Red Dead Redemption 2 Talismans

You’ll find that you need to work harder for Talismans. As with Trinkets, you’ll need to bring a Fence cash and a Legendary Animal part for each; but you’ll also need a rare piece of jewellery and a hard-to-find crafting material. The benefits are worth it, though. Here’s a complete list of Red Dead Redemption 2 Talismans, with their effects and required materials:

Alligator Tooth Talisman (Vintage Civil War Handcuffs, Gold Jointed Bracelet, Legendary Alligator Tooth, $40.00)

Slows Dead Eye Core drain by 10%





(Vintage Civil War Handcuffs, Gold Jointed Bracelet, Legendary Alligator Tooth, $40.00) Slows Dead Eye Core drain by 10% Bear Claw Talisman (Silver Chain Bracelet, Quartz Chunk, Legendary Bear Claw, $34.75)

Slows Health Core drain by 10%





(Silver Chain Bracelet, Quartz Chunk, Legendary Bear Claw, $34.75) Slows Health Core drain by 10% Boar Tusk Talisman (Gold Earring, Cobalt Petrified Wood, Legendary Boar Tusk, $31.00)

Slows horse Health and Stamina Core drain by 10%





(Gold Earring, Cobalt Petrified Wood, Legendary Boar Tusk, $31.00) Slows horse Health and Stamina Core drain by 10% Bison Horn Talisman (Silver Earring, Abalone Shell Fragment, Legendary Bison Horn, $38.50)

Slows Stamina Core drain by 10%





(Silver Earring, Abalone Shell Fragment, Legendary Bison Horn, $38.50) Slows Stamina Core drain by 10% Raven Claw Talisman (Old Brass Compass, $29.00)

Slows weapon degradation by 20%





Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats | Make money fast in Red Dead Redemption 2 | Best Red Dead Redemption 2 weapons | Red Dead Redemption 2 best horse | Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Animals | Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Fish | Red Dead Redemption 2 treasure maps | Red Dead Redemption 2 100% completion | Red Dead Online guide

Looking for more help? Then check out our essential Red Dead Redemption 2 tips in the video below: