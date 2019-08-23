Red Dead Redemption 2 Fence locations - where to sell stolen items and get the Lock Breaker

It's likely that as soon as you embark on your Western journey, you'll start looting valuables from every enemy you gun down and each building you pass through, but without knowing the Red Dead Redemption 2 Fence locations these trinkets are nothing more than pretty inventory items to look at. That's because if you turn up at a reputable store with a sack full of stolen wedding rings and pocket watches, the upstanding shopkeep will understandably have no interest in purchasing the 'merchandise' you have on offer.

If you want to recover any value from the goods you've stolen in Red Dead Redemption 2, you'll need to bypass the regular law-abiding businesses that cannot buy them. Helpfully this is only a small bump in the road though, as there are a number of Fences situated around the Red Dead Redemption 2 map who will swap your stolen goods for stacks of cash, no questions asked. In this guide we've collated all of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Fence locations for your less than legal transactions, and provided details of how to acquire the Lock Breaker tool for further money making opportunities.

What are Fences used for in Red Dead Redemption 2?

If you haven’t already guessed, a Fence launders stolen goods. The ‘Valuables’ section in your inventory is where you’ll spend most of your time with them, though they do purchase select tonics, documents and ingredients. However, selling stolen items isn’t their only use.

The Fence has a curated collection of items for sale, from masks to hide your identity whilst committing crimes to special pamphlets that unlock crafting recipes for Arthur. You can also pick up some basic provisions like canned goods and a set of weapons from the Fence. Unlike other vendors, you can’t get these items anywhere else, making them fairly valuable and worth the money.

One last trick is that the Fence lets you craft trinkets and talismans from the various items you’ve picked up on your travels. This is incredibly useful as most talismans offer permanent effects that will benefit the player, like decreasing the speed of core drain and improving the length of time you can stay in Eagle Eye for. Most of the special items you can craft warrant legendary animal trophies, but some also require special items found at distinct locations on the map.

Saint Denis Fence

The Saint Denis Fence can be found in the market in the east of the city. This is certainly the most successful Fence in the game, considering that he isn’t working out of some kind of makeshift, untoward building. This fellow owns his own shop, complete with the evil green mask from Undead Nightmare on the shelf behind his counter.

Emerald Ranch Fence

Arthur will be acquainted with this particular Fence during the game’s story. You can find Seamus in a makeshift extension on the right hand side of the big red barn at Emerald Ranch.

Rhodes Fence

This Fence operates out of a rusty red shack on the outskirts of Rhodes. If you’ve made your way through the story, this is situated in the caravan park that Josiah Trelawny goes missing from in the Chapter 3 mission “Magicians for Sport.”

Van Horn Fence

Head to the end of the pier at the Van Horn Trading Post to find this mustached fellow selling wares out of a decrepit building.

Wagon Fence

The aforementioned Emerald Ranch Fence Seamus has a side job working as a stolen wagon and stagecoach salesman. All you have to do is pass the Chapter 2 mission “The Spines of America” to deliver your first wagon to him and kick off this lucrative racket.

Horse Fence

During Chapter 3 you will be introduced to Clay and Clive Davies at the end of the mission “Horse Flesh for Dinner.” After you’ve delivered your first set of horses to the dodgy dealers, simply return to them during free roam with a new nag and they’ll happily line your pockets.

How do you get the Lock Breaker in Red Dead Redemption 2?

The Lock Breaker is an extremely helpful item for Arthur to have in his inventory, so players will want to seek it out sooner rather than later. It costs $25 and you can pick it up from whichever of the four standard Fence vendors that you find first. Trelawny will also give you one during the Chapter 3 mission “Friends in Very Low Places.”

What is the Lock Breaker used for?

The Lock Breaker gives Arthur the ability to (surprise) break locks. You can use it on locked chests that you find in the open world, to get in without having to shoot off the lock and cause a commotion. It’s most lucrative during stagecoach robberies, where you can navigate to the back of the coach and break the lockbox quickly and quietly by tapping Square/X.

Looking for some more advice on acquiring cash? Then find out how to make money fast in Red Dead Redemption 2

