Reacher season 2 plot details revealed as Maria Sten confirms return

Reacher season 2 will follow the events of Lee Childs' Bad Luck and Trouble book, the crime thriller's star Alan Ritchson has confirmed.

The actor – who plays former military policeman Jack Reacher – shared the news on Twitter recently, as he uploaded a photo of himself holding up the 2007 novel and highlighted a couple of lines from its pages. "'O'Donnell put his hand in his pocket and came out with his brass knuckles. Ceramic knuckles, technically,'" Ritchson wrote, before revealing that the new installment will start shooting this fall.

While Ritchson teased what's to come in future episodes, Amazon Prime Video also announced that Maria Sten is set to return as Frances Neagley, which checks out given that she plays a significant role in the book. The official logline for season 2 reads: "When the members of Reacher's old military unit start turning up dead, Reacher has just one thing on his mind – revenge."

Written by Nick Santora, Reacher season 1 sees Jack get arrested for murder while visiting the sleepy town of Margrave, Georgia in his attempt to adjust back to civilian life. As he tries to prove his innocence, he teams up with Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) and Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) to investigate a huge conspiracy involving corrupt police officers, businessmen, and politicians. It is predominantly based on Childs' Killing Floor, which was published in 1997.

Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie. Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill round out the first season's supporting cast.

Reacher is currently available to stream on Prime Video. While we wait for new episodes, check out our roundup of the best shows on Amazon Prime for some viewing inspiration.