Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has a Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Easter egg

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has a Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy reference hidden away by a developer.

There are a bunch of easter eggs hidden in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Grant Parker, a game designer at Insomniac has revealed another. Hidden in plain sight during a battle with the game's antagonist, Dr. Nefarious, a potted plant falls out from the rift. This is a reference to the first book in the series, published in 1979, in which a pair of nuclear missiles are transformed into a blue whale and a bowl of petunias, respectively, before falling back to the ground.

While it may not be a pot of petunias, the potted plant falls through the rift above one of the large creatures in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. If you're looking to spot it, it looks as if it happens during a rail grinding segment while playing as Rivet, so keep your eyes peeled!

In the Dr Nefarious fight this potted plant falls out of the portal w/ the dino & is a Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy reference I put in.#DevPlays#PS5Share #RatchetPS5 pic.twitter.com/pTLZoDATHYJune 14, 2021 See more

Last week, a player discovered that Insomniac had continued a tradition of including a former Insomniac developer tribute in its games. There's also a weapon that subtly uses the PS5 controller to generate music while the weapon is being charged up. Another weapon is capable of pulling items from other Sony PlayStation titles including Uncharted, Sunset Overdrive, and others. There are also items from the game available in Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart launched on PS5 this month and scored highly in our review. The game finds Ratchet and Clank traveling alternative dimensions and different worlds as they attempt to stop Dr. Nefarious. Along the way, we get to play as Rivet, an alternative version of Ratchet and make use of numerous weapons to fight to victory.

The game makes use of the PS5's SSD to allow players to travel through rifts, shifting between realities. It also allows players to enable a certain performance mode to run at 60fps with ray tracing enabled.

Finding yourself asking "How long is Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart?" We've got you covered with our guide.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart tips | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best weapons | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart raritanium | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart zurpstones | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart lorbs | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart gold bolts | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart spybots | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart CraiggerBears