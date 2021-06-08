Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart fan creates detailed 3D-printed Clank

With Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart launching this week, a fan has shown off their 3D printed Clank creation.

Insomniac Games' upcoming PS5-exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart stars Ratchet and his trusty pal, Clank. And Clank is who caught Twitter user Tom Lacey's eye as revealed through his 3D-printed creation. Lacey explains that the model's creation is the result of months of 3D printing, sanding, and painting, and the results are fantastic.

The model was first created by using Blender, and because of the iconic design remaining unchanged over the years, Clank is not based on any particular game in the series. Although, for Rift Apart the little robot does have an upgrade. Clank was printed into parts with the CR-10 S4 3D printer, sanded down, and filled using a spray putty. The paint was done with an airbrush using mostly Alclad chrome.

He was printed with the CR-10 S4 in a few parts before being sanded, filled using spray putty, and painted using mainly Alclad chrome with an airbrush 🙂 pic.twitter.com/6uwskp9m1OJune 8, 2021 See more

To get Clank's eyes right, Lacey made use of a clear resin print with a honeycomb pattern added with a displace modifier. At this point, 3D printing terminology seems to be getting a bit confusing! Obviously, due to this being a model, Clank cannot be reanimated to fit different positions but does seem to have a moveable head and mouth. The detailing is remarkable, especially with the nuts and bolts and detailing around the feet.

Considering this took Lacey months to create, it feels incredibly fitting that the finished product is finally done just days before Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is due to launch on PS5. The game's file size and pre-load times have been revealed and it looks like we could be getting a PS5 bundle coming soon. The upcoming title has already shown us what we can expect to see from planetary exploration and the story outline.

Those picking the game up ready for launch will also be able to download an optional day one update that introduces a performance mode and performance raytracing modes. Additionally, we've seen the game's weapons showcased before, but there's one that will bring items from other PlayStation titles into Rift Apart's world.

Make sure to head over to our Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pre-order prices guide to prepare for the PS5 launch.