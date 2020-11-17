PS5 seemingly arriving days ahead of launch

It would seem that the PS5 is shipping a few days early to some parts of Ireland.

The post below on the PS5 subreddit popped up earlier this morning, and clearly shows someone having set up their PS5 in their home in Ireland. Tons of replies to the original post reveal that other people are also receiving their consoles early in other parts of Ireland, such as County Galway, whereas others are claiming that their retailer has notified them that their PS5 will arrive within the next day.

From what we've seen so far, it would appear that Ireland is the only country in western Europe reportedly receiving the PS5 early. There haven't been any early arrivals of Sony's next-gen console in England, Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland so far. Unfortunately, I am sat here refreshing my order page details in the UK.

The PS5 might have launched last week on Thursday, November 12 in North America and multiple other territories around the world, but it doesn't launch until later this week on November 12 for the UK and Europe. The console is launching in Europe with the exact same lineup of games as it did last week, a number of which, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls, actually arrived as early as last week for customers in Europe (which is pretty damn frustrating, truth be told).

