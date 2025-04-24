More than a month before the Switch 2 launch, one dedicated fan is already camping outside Nintendo's store and vlogging the entire wait on a 3DS

There's still well over a month to go until the Nintendo Switch 2 officially comes out on June 5, but that hasn't stopped one fan from camping outside the company's store early and documenting the entire wait on a 3DS, of all things.

The Gaming Otter has been waiting outside of Nintendo's San Francisco store, which opens on May 15, for almost two entire weeks and is now the first and only person in line (if you can call it a line) for the upcoming handheld console.

You don't need to take a trip down to San Francisco for proof, either. He's been filming the entire journey on a handy 2DS XL for the last 13 days - while usually holding up another Luigi-printed 3DS for extra aura points and potential StreetPass pings - starting with his flight to the store on day one, all on YouTube.

As The Gaming Otter explains on day nine, though, police officials made it clear he could only camp out across the street to still keep his spot in line, presumably to stop the entrance from getting clogged up before the store's grand opening.

The Gaming Otter's not alone in the endeavour either. You might remember we previously reported on (probably) the world's most dedicated Nintendo fan, who's been waiting outside of the company's New York City store since April 5, just a few days before The Gaming Otter started his trek.

If you'd like to get your hands on the console or Mario Kart World on day one without physically tying yourself to the company's merch depositories for months, then check out our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order guide.

As pre-orders for the Switch 2 go live in the US, fans wrestle with errors, order cancelations, and general mayhem: "F*****g hell"