With hours to go until launch, Switch 2 has its very first firmware update enabling some of its core features

After so much waiting, it still doesn't feel quite real that the Switch 2 is finally, officially launching in mere hours – but it's starting to feel pretty darn real now that the console has had its first ever firmware update.

As spotted by Wario64 on Bluesky, the official Nintendo website now has a page dedicated to providing details on the Switch 2 firmware update, releasing June 5, bringing the hardware up to version 20.1.1. Remember those unofficial unboxing videos claiming the console was bricked until launch day? Well, it appears that information was accurate, as many of the Switch 2's core features aren't even enabled until tomorrow.

As explained in the update log, the 20.1.1. update will unlock features like the "use of compatible Nintendo Switch software," Nintendo Switch Online, GameChat, GameShare, Nintendo eShop, virtual game cards, and "system transfer from Nintendo Switch."

Furthermore, Nintendo says you won't be able to use any of your Switch 2 game cards until you've downloaded the update. Just in case you thought you could get away with skipping the update and using a microSD card, don't even think about it.

Of course, you don't have to to worry about update 20.1.1. if you, like me, haven't been able to buy a Switch 2 just yet. Pre-orders were snapped up at a shocking speed and those invites we all registered for have proven elusive for many. There's still some hope for in-store launch day success, but that all depends on how much stock retailers are carrying and how many people turn out in hopes of getting one.

Thankfully, Nintendo was kind enough to supply our hardware team a unit for our Switch 2 preview.