PS5 release date confirmed: Here's when you can get it, depending on where you live

The PS5 release date is confirmed: it's coming on November 12 to the US and some other parts of the world, and November 19 to the rest of it.

Sony confirmed the arrival of its next-gen system during the big PS5 showcase event. The seven countries getting PS5 on November 13 are as follows:

US

Japan

Canada

Mexico

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

If you don't live in one of those seven countries, you'll be able to pick up your PS5 starting on November 19.

Despite the staggered release, both versions of the system - the standard PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, which eschews a disc drive - will arrive at the same time. You just may have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on one, depending on where you live.

The announcement finally brings an end to years of building anticipation, as well as what was starting to feel like an increasingly anxious game of chicken between Microsoft and Sony. Microsoft finally unveiled the price and release dates for both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S last week - though it had planned to do so this week, before extensive leaks forced its hand - and Sony finally returned the favor.

The event also finally confirmed the PS5 price after just as much anticipation. While it's by no means cheap, it may be a lot more reasonable than you were expecting - especially if you don't mind going disc-less.

Sony capped off the event with the other reveal we've all been waiting for: the God of War 2 PS5 announcement.