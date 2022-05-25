PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series X consoles launching in 2023 according to Chinese tech giant

New PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X consoles will arrive next year in 2023, according to a consumer electronics company.

The news was first relayed earlier today in the tweet below (via PPL (opens in new tab)), which originates from a news conference at which TCL Technology presented a showcase. According to the Chinese company - known around the world for its electronics manufacture - we should expect revisions of both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X to arrive at some point next year in 2023, with native 8K support and 120Hz capabilities, as well as 2160p resolution and an enhanced GPU.

In a new conference, TCL Technology have said that a new Xbox Series S/X and PS5 Pro are coming in 2023/2024.Via https://t.co/FI7Jgq0egY pic.twitter.com/7v2sNVNVm4May 25, 2022 See more

This actually isn't the first time we've heard rumblings suggesting that a PS5 Pro could launch next year. In September 2021, one report claimed we should expect the console to launch in 2023, and also claimed that a revision for the Xbox Series X was in the works at Microsoft as well.

A few months later, in March of this year, another full report claimed that the PS5 Pro would launch next year, but with potentially double the performance. This time though, no mention was made of a revision for the Xbox Series X console, but this doesn't mean it isn't happening.

Check out our full PS5 Pro guide for a complete roundup of all the rumors and reports published to date.

PS4 controller on PS5 | Transfer PS4 games to PS5 | PS5 error codes | PS5 standby mode | Play PS4 games on PS5 | Turn off PS5 adaptive triggers haptic feedback | How to turn off PS5 | Transfer games to PS5 hard drive | Why isn't my PS5 controller charging? | Download PS4 saves on PS5 | PS5 SSD installation | How to use PS5 remote play