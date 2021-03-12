PS5 Japanese showcase set to feature Resident Evil Village and Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade

Sony will hold a PS5 livestream event in Japanese later this month, featuring Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade and Resident Evil Village.

The PS5 livestream taking place later this month is officially called "Play! Play! Play!," and will be kicking off on March 21. The start time for the event is 8 p.m. JST, which translates to 7 a.m. ET.

The new event will be focusing on Japanese-developed PS5 games, including Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade and Resident Evil Village. As such, there'll be interviews with Intergrade co-direcor Yoshinori Kitase, and Capcom director Morimasu Sato during the broadcast.

This could be a chance to see new footage of Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade and Resident Evil Village, or glean new information from either of the creative directors behind the two games. Unfortunately, the broadcast will be taking place in Japanese, and right now, there's no confirmation that there'll be any translation available for western audiences.

Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade and Resident Evil Village are obviously two of the biggest PS5 releases for the foreseeable future. The former is launching on June 10, and is introducing brand new mechanics like a photo mode, as well as an all-new original story featuring Yuffie Kasaragi's journey into the city of Migdar.

As for Resident Evil 8, it's releasing a month earlier than Square Enix's game, on May 7. Whereas the upgraded version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a PlayStation exclusive, Capcom's game is launching across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, so there's plenty of platforms to experience Capcom's horror sequel on.

