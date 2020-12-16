PS5 HBO Max app is available now

PlayStation has announced that HBO Max is now available on PS5, just days before Wonder Woman 1984 hits the streaming service.

It's a good time to have a subscription to HBO Max, not only because you'll be able to watch Wonder Woman 1984 on December 25, the same day it hits theaters. Warner Bros. recently announced that it will release at least a year's worth of movies simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters. That means you'll be able to watch movies like Dune, The Suicide Squad, The Matrix 4, and loads more from the comfort of home as soon as they release. Though, it's worth noting that HBO has yet to reveal plans to bring the Max streaming service to the UK.

Settle in with the biggest movies and TV series — @HBOMax is available now on #PS5. pic.twitter.com/EYBzSZdJrLDecember 16, 2020

Basically, if you were lucky enough to buy a PS5, HBO Max is your ticket to bliss in escapism for this... unique holiday season and beyond. In case you weren't already excited enough, here's a brief excerpt from our glowing Wonder Woman 1984 review to get you hyped up for the Christmas day release.

"Wonder Woman 1984 is pretty much the blockbuster we need right now. Like DC’s 2019 billion-dollar hit Joker, it plugs into all of the loneliness and disappointment and fear and rage that so many have harboured these last few years, but gives it all a positive spin to deliver a message of love and hope and connection across all borders."

Check out the opening scene of Wonder Woman 1984 right now, free of charge.