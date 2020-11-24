PS5 game sharing: Is it still possible, and how do you assign a Primary PS5 console

PS5 game sharing, and the idea of a primary PS5, is the continuation of a practice that's been going on for several console generations now, where players log their PSN accounts into more than one machine so their game purchases can be played on multiple devices. If you've gone through the expense to buy a PS5 then investing in new games as well can be tricky, so it makes sense to team up with a willing friend and share the cost, though it's not immediately obvious how you go about setting your primary PS5 to enable this process. The answer this time lies in the Console Sharing and Offline Play option, so here's everything you need to know about enabling that to allow PS5 game sharing.

How to set up PS5 game sharing

(Image credit: Sony)

The good news is that PS5 game sharing is still possible, though the option is a little hidden and the wording has changed somewhat. Now, instead of setting a particular console as your primary PS5, you enable Console Sharing and Offline Play instead. To get started, go though Settings > Users and Accounts > Other and select Console Sharing and Offline Play.

(Image credit: Sony)

This next screen then lets you activate PS5 game sharing for the console you are currently using, by enabling Console Sharing and Offline Play, though if this was the first PS5 you signed in on then it should already be turned on as standard. Whichever system you enable Console Sharing and Offline Play on, that will be able to run your games without being connected to the internet, though on any other PS5 you'll need to be signed in online to access your library.