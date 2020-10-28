GamesRadar+ is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

PS5 box dimensions: The height, width, depth, and weight you want to find under the Christmas tree

The PlayStation 5 will be with us soon, but what are those PS5 box dimensions?

The PS5 box dimensions are no surprise once you get a look at the new PlayStation 5. It's a huge, 10lb of machine, packed with new technology and featuring a bold design that wouldn't look out of place in a Black Mirror episode. So for whatever reasons you need to know, here are the PS5 box dimensions. 

  • Height: 17 inches / 43 cm
  • Width: 18.5 inches / 47 cm
  • Depth: 7 inches / 18 cm 
  • Weight: 14lb 8 ounces / 6.7 kg

If you're having trouble visualizing the size of the box from those numbers, here's a 30lb French Bulldog for scale.

Inside the box you'll find the console, a DualSense controller, a stand to support your PS5, an HDMI cable, a power lead, and a USB C to USB cable. The PS5 also comes pre-loaded with Astro's Playroom, a game that really showcases what the machine, and the DualSense, can do. 

