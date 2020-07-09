PS5 box art revealed: here's how next-gen PlayStation games will look on your shelf

PS5 box art has been revealed, and it's pretty much exactly what we were expecting.

Sony revealed the layout for the system's games over on the PlayStation Blog , with Spider-Man: Miles Morales standing in. Assuming it's the final version, the Miles Morales art itself looks great, giving Miles a nice dynamic pose that shows off both his spider and energy abilities.

As for the PS5 case itself, well, it sure looks like a PlayStation game. It's a clear evolution of PS4 game boxes, to say the least, not unlike the way the PS5 logo mirrors the PS4. PS5 games have the same blue plastic shell, with rating and creator information in the bottom corners of the front cover. The biggest difference - all right, the only difference - is that the system label across the top is white with black lettering, whereas standard PS4 cases have a blue label with white lettering. That should stop us from getting our PS4 and PS5 games mixed up on our shelves.

The PS5 design itself is so alien that we were half expecting upcoming PS5 games to come in stout, disc-sized cylindrical cases or some nonsense, but it's really no surprise that Sony is sticking to a tried-and-true design here. Breaking news: PS5 games look like PlayStation games. Still, it's nice to have a final image in mind so we can start visualizing our PS5 libraries. And again, let's not overlook the casual Miles Morales art reveal, here. Honestly, I think I prefer it to the cover for Insomniac's original Spider-Man game.