Prime Day PC deals 2022 - everything to expect from this year's sales

Amazon Prime Day PC deals usually provide gamers on the platform with stellar offers to save substantial amounts on the latest components to build a new rig for less. We're more hopeful now, in 2022, that the discounts on display will be far more encompassing than what was seen in previous years.

What makes this year's Prime Day PC deals particularly interesting is that we very well could see GPU deals for the first time in over two years. This is because the graphics card shortage is appearing to be at an end with coveted Nvidia and AMD models closer to MSRP than they have been since launch in both the US and UK. Should current market trends continue in this fashion, Prime Day could be an ideal time to build a rig from scratch and save yourself a substantial amount of cash in the process, too.

While we have no specific date for Prime Day 2022, we do now know which date the hotly-anticipated sales event will take place - July. The world's largest online retailer recently confirmed that it would indeed be business as usual after two years away from the norm. We'll be bringing you all the best Prime Day PC deals as they happen, though until the time arrives, be sure to keep a watchful eye out here as we learn more in the lead-up to kick off.

We've been following everything to do with building and buying the best gaming PCs over Prime Day for many years now, and like to think we know a deal worth shouting about. With that said, if you're after more offers in July, we're also bringing you everything we expect to see from the Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day TV deals, too.

Amazon Prime Day PC deals - FAQs

When will Prime Day PC deals start? The Prime Day PC deals will be happening sometime in July, as recently confirmed by the retailer in an investor's event. No specific date has been given as to when the sales will commence, however, we're expecting things to happen on either 11 or 18 July. This is because Prime Day always takes place on Monday and then continues into Tuesday. Historically, it's always been around the middle of the month, so this is our best estimate so far.

Do I need a Prime Membership to access Prime Day PC deals? Having an Amazon Prime membership ahead of Prime Day is the best way to be geared up for all the exclusive offers. While there's likely to be some discounts available to all shoppers in some capacity, you're unlikely to have the same wealth of options open to you as Prime subscribers. If you want the best Prime Day PC deals and discounts on the day, then being signed up should open the right avenues for you.

As we've stated above, the ideal way to get your hands on the best Prime Day PC deals is to be an Amazon Prime member. Fortunately, you can try out Amazon Prime risk-free for 30 days risk-free which gives you full access to the likes of next-day delivery and the Prime Video service without committing to the $14.99 / £7.99 monthly fee. Just remember to cancel ahead of the due date to avoid being charged.

What will Amazon Prime Day PC deals look like in 2022? Casting our minds back to the previous Prime Day PC deals can give us a rough indication of what to expect for this year's sales event. What's worth stating is that the primary focus is on individual components for a build rather than prebuilt machines in full, though, this could change this year. We saw deep discounts on then-previous generation processors from Both Intel and AMD, as well as substantial savings on everything from cases to cooling. One of the most competitive Prime Day PC deals was reserved for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X which came down to its historic lowest ever rate. Based on this information, we're hoping to see discounts on the likes of the latest Gen 4 SSDs, Z690 motherboards, and 12th gen Intel and Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. Considering that these parts are already frequently discounted on any given day, we're hoping Prime Day PC deals can bring these components down to new lowest ever prices, too. Below you can find a roundup of the Prime Day PC deals which persisted throughout the two-day sales event. It's worth pointing out that you're going to want to get in early on Monday as all the aggressively priced deals will likely fly off the virtual shelves by the time that Tuesday comes around.

What happened during last year's Prime Day PC deals? While Amazon did indeed have some great deals and discounts on all manner of components, you were perhaps bettered served by other retailers when it came to savings on prebuilt rigs on the whole. Whether that changes in 2022 remains to be seen, and we'll be bringing you all the latest news as the fabled day soon approaches.

Will there be prebuilt gaming PC deals on Prime Day? While the vast majority of Prime Day gaming PC deals are going to be reserved for components, we're expecting that some boutique built rigs could also have their prices slashed, too. We're expecting representation from the likes of Alienware (Dell), CyberPowerPC, HP, and Skytech just to name a few. Although the discounts may not be as extensive as the savings on the components themselves, you may be in luck if you want to go all in on a readymade machine. As stated above, some online retailers will roll out their own offers to compete with Amazon, and we've previously observed Dell to house some of the best gaming PC deals around the Prime Day time period on its own systems. This means extensive discounts on the Aurora line, with the previous year's events offering up the likes of the Alienware Aurora R10 and R12 lines for some of the lowest rates we've seen up until that point on current-gen hardware.

What to expect from Amazon Prime PC deals in 2022

Nvidia RTX 3050 prediction - $400 $339.99

Nvidia RTX 3060 prediction - $470 $409.99

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti prediction - $599.99

Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti prediction - $850 $699.99

Nvidia RTX 3080 prediction - $1,000 $899.99

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti prediction - $1,550 $1,199.99

Nvidia RTX 3090 prediction - $1,920 $1,799.99

As we touched upon above, the main difference between Prime Day PC deals in 2022 and the last prior sales is the declining prices on graphics cards across the board. While GPUs haven't quite returned to MSRP wholesale in the US and UK, the rates are far closer to what Nvidia and AMD originally intended with the RTX 30 series and the Radeon RX 6000 line launched just shy of two years ago. It's currently unknown as to whether we'll get graphics card deals over Prime Day, however, seeing as video cards have been selling at MSRP from specific retailers, albeit short-lived, we wouldn't be surprised to see the likes of RTX 3070 stock and RTX 3080 stock discounted further.

Intel Core i5-12600K prediction - $342 $250

Intel Core i7-12700K prediction - $496 $325

Intel Core i9-12900K prediction - $707 $590

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X prediction - $309 $215

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X prediction - $449 $330

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X prediction - $570 $385

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X prediction - $635

We've seen many of both the latest Intel Core and AMD Ryzen processors reach their historic lowest prices throughout 2022, so it stands to reason that Prime Day PC deals could match, or even exceed, these aggressive rates. With the 12th gen Intel CPUs being the newer of the two, it's far more likely that the deepest savings will be reserved for the Ryzen 5000 series, but we wouldn't be surprised to see the the likes of the Alder Lake i5 and i7 coming below the $250 and $325 figure respectively. Regardless of which corner you're in for your next chipset, Prime Day should offer an ample opportunity to invest in the heart of your machine at a great rate.

Last year's Prime Day PC component deals

Intel Core i7-10700K | $387 $259.99 at Amazon

If you've been holding out for a great processor at an unbeatable price, this 10th generation i7 can do it all. Though it may be getting on a little bit now - having released summer 2020 - make no mistake; this is still one of the best chipsets you can buy right now pound-for-pound. Features: 8-core (16 threads); 3.8GHz base clock speed (overclockable to 5.1GHz); 125w



Intel Core i5-10600K | $263 $178.99 at Amazon

Don't be fooled into thinking that you need to buy an i7 to have a decent rig for gaming. While that chipset is faster - with two additional cores (four threads) - even the most demanding of games do not take advantage of them. If gaming is your main priority, you can get an i5 - like this - and spend the extra money on a better graphics card; your processor is the last thing that will bottleneck your system. Features: 6-core (12 threads); 4.1Ghz base clock speed (overclockable to 4.8Ghz); 125w



AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | $449 $399 at Amazon

It doesn't always have to be about Intel. Indeed, if you've been following the chipset arms race in recent years you will know - Ryzen is every bit as capable and has started to close the gap tremendously. It comes down to the core speeds at the end of the hour, with a much faster default clock speed than its rival - though real-world performance is still neck and neck. Features: 8-core (16 threads); 4.7Ghz base clock (maxed out); 105w



AMD Ryzen 7 3700X | $329 $279.64 at Amazon

It isn't the deepest discount imaginable, but, as an alternative to the Intel Core i5, it more than holds its own where it matters. As expected for a Ryzen, it comes out of the box running at its absolute maximum clock speed - a respectable 4.4Ghz, so it's quick enough to plow through intensive editing software and - of course - games. It also comes packed in with an RGB fan; cool touch! Features: 8-core (16-threads); 4.4Ghz base clock (maxed out); 65w



Musetex RGB | $160 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $70: If you're anything like us, then you may be enticed by all the flashing lights. Indeed, this Musetex mid-tower has all the RGB and fans built right into the case. Coming in at well under $100, if you like all things bright and shiny - but more importantly with spacious airflow as the diagrams indicate - this could be the case for you.



Musetex Phantom Black | $250 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $160: Look beyond the pretty colors - I know it's hard - and you will see that not only is this case got enough real estate to be properly expanded into; but it's also a tempered glass construction for full visibility without reducing the airflow and cooling potential. To bring up the RGB on more time - it's voice-activated and can be programmed to react to music; something I didn't know I wanted until just now.



Cooler Master Masterbox N600P | $180 $109.99 at Amazon

For those who may be a little sick of see-through cases with RGB everywhere, Cooler Master's kept things simple but effective with the N600P. While it looks understated - that's by design - the standout here is the box's modular nature, especially when it comes to what Cooler Master calls its 'Hot-swap bays'. These are two plug-and-play slots for SSDs and HDDs respectively, allowing for easy access to chop and change as you see fit. The front-facing ports aren't too shabby either (USB-C, USB 3.0, SD card reader, etc.)



Cooler Master NR200 Mini-ATX | $100 $76.99 at Amazon

Sometimes bigger doesn't always mean better. If you're into compact builds but don't want to lose out on the quality, Cooler Master may have what you need. The NR200 is distinctly bespoke in design - it wouldn't feel out of place in a corporate office - and that is good for those who are sick to death of flashing lights, instead preferring something understated. The most notable thing about this mini box is its capacity for three full-size GPUs; something rarely seen at this price point.



Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML280 | $135 $99.99 at Amazon

If you've been on the fence about water-cooling for your rig until now, maybe this reduction could help you choose one way or the other. It may not be the deepest discount we've ever seen, but Cooler Master have consistently made some of the highest performing radiators that have always been priced competitively. This size (280mm) is big enough to cool down those high-end processors effectively for years to come - just be mindful that it will fit in the case.



NZXT Kraken X53 | $160 $129.99 at Amazon

I've personally had years of experience with the Kraken line of NZXT water coolers, and I can say that they are head and shoulders above the competition in almost every respect. Not only does it have reactive RGB, but the integration with the CAM software helps you easily get advanced diagnostic information on how your machine is running; essential if something doesn't feel right.



Corsair Hydro X Series kit | $480 $399.99 at Amazon

Here's one for you professional builders. It may be above my skill set to get the most of something like this, but if you're interested in an all-in-one sophisticated cooling solution - you have everything included. Particular mention goes to the massive 360mm radiator, ensuring your rig will remain ice cold; the lights don't harm things either.



Corsair Vengeance 16GB RAM | $95 $69.99 at Amazon

Thankfully, asking prices for DDR4 memory has dropped dramatically since its widespread adoption that began in 2016. In that time, brands such as the Vengeance sticks have become the standard for gaming for a very good reason; it's well priced and fast enough for what you want to do with it. I have used Vengeance RAM in past builds to great success, and this single-channel 2400MHz iteration is a steal at well under $100.



Crucial Ballistix Max RGB 16GB RAM | $264 $214.99 at Amazon

Here's where things start to get crazy. Not only is it dual-channel (two 8GB RAM sticks instead of one - meaning it's can work faster) but it's also a blistering 4400MHz - which steamrolls through any tasks you throw at it. Also to note, it's gorgeous RGB lighting, which some may say is a little extra - you're probably right - but we'd be damned if it wasn't cool.



Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro | $227 $183.99 at Amazon

Gigabyte is without question one of the first names that many PC gamers think of when motherboards are discussed - and for good reason. The X570 Pro is worth singing about. Not only is it packed with ports and Wi-Fi 6 enabled, but it also features RGB lighting and - of course - the advanced levels of durability and heat dissipation the brand is known for. Important to note: it's just for Ryzen processors - not Intel!



