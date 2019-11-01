Death Stranding pre-order guide

There's only a week to go, and our Death Stranding review is live, making it the perfect time to read up, soak it all in and jump in: you need to know how to pre-order Death Stranding more than ever before. What better time to bag yourself the perfect copy of one of the year's - and generation's - most interesting, divisive, and likely original games. If you didn't have it in your diary, the game releases next week: Friday 8 November 2019. That's this time next week you'll be lapping up Kojima's latest epic. Book it off work, cancel those pesky social arrangements and cal dibs on the living room TV, and make sure everything's in place for you to enjoy your Death Stranding pre-order to its fullest.

Despite the reviews being out, it's fair to say that the air of mystery that surrounds the game persists: but this could be a good thing. A real, once in a lifetime, you-have-to-experience-it-yourself game. However, if you'd like to swot up, you still can as plenty has been said about Death Stranding. Despite the cloud of fog, we do know more and more: there was a recent trailer that lays out the player's overall goal; . there was the news about how NPCs will be effected by your actions throughout the game; and who could forget the big old game play stream for a short while ago. We broke that down into bite-size bits of information for you to digest, including all the things you may have missed from that. Having said all that though, and the other bits of info that are out there, it might be equally fun to go in totally blind having secured your Death Stranding pre-order.

Pre-orders are available now and we can readily and efficiently inform you on how to pre-order Death Stranding, making sure you get your pick of the editions in time for release day - including the Limited Edition PS4 Pro. This is probably the best time to pre-order Death Stranding, so read up and get your copy nailed down!

As there's a range of options available to you, along with other items to consider, we have detailed and laid out the key variations and information below. This will give you a broad and clear view to decide which edition is for you and give you all the tools you need to successfully pre-order Death Stranding.

Get the best Death Stranding pre-order deals

All the normal players in the retail game are offering Death Stranding pre-orders now. The bonuses of pre-ordering now go beyond just guaranteeing yourself a copy and ensuring you're playing on release day however: you'll get in-game items, unique to Death Stranding pre-orders, too. No matter what edition of the game you pre-order you will get the following in-game items:

Some gold 'Sam' sunglasses

A gold hat

A gold speed skeleton (which enhances the wearer's muscle movement power to increase mobility)

Gold armour plating (shoulder and leg padding which increases the player's protection from falls, gunfire and other damage)

Out of the game, all pre-orders will get you a Death Stranding Chibi Ludens avatar and a unique Death Stranding PS4 dynamic theme. The gold pre-order bonus items, it's important to say, are acquired through story progression in the game.

It's always worth bearing in mind that stock of the more 'special' and unique editions does tend to fluctuate so don't be put off by placeholders at retailers if you find any. All the links below go to the right pages and hopefully we'll see stock levels maintained in the month's run up to the release date. Though having said that, there is unlikely to be an endless stock of the more distinct editions, particularly the Collector's Edition, so act now if you're tempted!

Death Stranding pre-orders - Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

The biggest beast of all Death Stranding pre-orders on offer, the Collector's Edition is the boldest and biggest way to celebrate Hideo Kojima's next epic. The Collector's Edition gets you:

The full PS4 game

A steelbook case

The BB pod statue

A Ludens Key ring

A BRIDGES Cargo Case

Timefall pack of music and behind the scenes footage

All standard pre-order in-game items

Additional in-game items (see below)

Ten PS4 Avatars

Digitally, you'll also bag some goodies too, consisting of: gold 'Ludens Mask' sunglasses; gold power skeleton (which enhances the ability to handle heavy cargo); a gole all-terrain skeleton (which enhances ability to remain upright when traversing uneven surfaces); and level 2 gold armour plating which will offer more protection from damage. Like the general pre-order bonuses, these will be unlocked during the game as you progress. You'll also get a complete avatar set which consists of ten avatars featuring characters from the game; and Timefall, a digital offering that consists of the music from the game and behind the scenes footage. Quite a lot, right? But if you're a Kojima-phile then this is most definitely the one to get. The only slightly limiting factor here is for UK readers, as the Collector's Edition is only available at GAME.

US Death Stranding Collector's Edition pre-order links

UK Death Stranding Collector's Edition pre-order links

Death Stranding pre-orders - Special Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

For Death Stranding fans who want something distinct from a totally vanilla copy of the game but not quite the extravagance of the Collector's Edition, then the Special Edition is the one to go for. This one will get you:

The full PS4 game

A steelbook case

Timefall pack of music and behind the scenes footage

In-game Luden's Mask sunglasses

All standard pre-order in-game items

US Death Stranding Special Edition pre-order links

Several of the UK GamesRadar+ team will be hankering for this one. And in the UK the Collector's Edition is going to be a GAME exclusive. However, stock will fluctuate as this is the highest-profile edition available to pre-order in the UK and the only place to do it. Stay vigilant and hopefully you'll be one of the lucky ones. The remaining versions should be available at most of the other big boys though.

UK Death Standing Special Edition pre-order links

Death Stranding pre-orders - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

Pre-order Death Stranding in its simplest, cleanest way with the standard edition. This will still bag you all the mainly-gold-themed digital goodies mentioned above and a hard, physical copy of the game for PS4. Lovely.

US Death Stranding Standard Edition pre-order links

UK Death Stranding Standard Edition pre-order links

Death Stranding pre-order - PS4 Pro console

(Image credit: Sony)

This is an excellent opportunity to embrace the best PS4 machine going right now if you haven't already. With a seriously unique design on the PS4 Pro machine itself, a strangely gold DualShock 4 controller - mirroring the materials and coloring of Sam's in-game baby holder - and a physical copy of the game itself, this is package for serious fans, looking for something seriously unique.

This limited edition console is available at a couple of places in the US, whereas its a GAME exclusive in the UK.

US Death Stranding PS4 Pro pre-order links

UK Death Stranding PS4 Pro pre-order links

Death Stranding pre-orders - Other Items

(Image credit: Sony/Kojima Productions)

Aside from the PS4 Pro above, there is an art book available for pre-ordering now too. Given the quality of the companion art books of Kojima's other games, this book is likely going to be chock full of excellence covering development, concept art, lore information and more. It's certainly an excellent companion to any of the pre-order editions above - particularly at its current bargain price.

US pre-order links

UK pre-order links

Getting the most out of Death Stranding

Naturally, the best way to enjoy you're Death Stranding pre-order is going to be with the most optimal PlayStation setup as you can possibly manage. This means - if the limited edition console above doesn't appeal - you'll want to check out the best PS4 Pro deals to get the best out of the game's visuals. To enhance this further, it might well be worth considering one of the best gaming TVs to soak up every detail and shade of those environments as well. And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system that will fill the room with the game's audio or go for one of the best PS4 headsets.