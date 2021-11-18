Pragmata release date delayed until 2023 as studio shows new artwork

By

Those waiting for the sci-fi game are going to have to wait a little longer

Pragmata 2023 delay announcement
(Image credit: Capcom)

Pragmata, the upcoming sci-fi game from Capcom, has been delayed until 2023. 

Originally announced during E3 2020, the PS5 and Xbox Series X title was due to release sometime in 2022. As Capcom announced today, however, the studio has decided to push the game back into 2023. 

This announcement was made via the video game company’s Twitter account which featured a statement reading "our team is hard at work on the project, but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we've decided to shift the release window to 2023." 

Alongside the announcement, Capcom shared a video of the little girl from the original Pragmata reveal holding up a sign with 2022 scribbled out next to an arrow pointing towards 2023 and the word "sorry" with a sad face written on it. 

In a follow-up Tweet, the studio shared a new piece of artwork from the game which features the same young girl wearing a huge puffer coat in some kind of futuristic setting. 

See more

This may come as a surprise to many fans who are excited for this game as just last month Capcom revealed that Pragmata development is making "steady progress" in its latest annual report. This is even more disappointing considering we haven’t actually seen anything other than the Pragmata reveal trailer since last year. 

Pragmata appears to be a futuristic, apocalyptic game that features astronauts, a little blonde girl, and a holographic cat. We’re not too sure how the game will play as the reveal trailer only contained cinematics and no gameplay, but judging from the trailer and the new artwork it looks as though players will be in for a sci-fi adventure that partially takes place on the moon.

Find out what the rest of this year will bring with our new games 2021 list. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at University, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became GamesRadar's trainee news writer where I get to spread the word about the goings-on in the video game world. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing related topics after spending the last 15 years immersing myself in island life. I also know a thing or two about The Last of Us, and way too much about the Kingdom Hearts series.