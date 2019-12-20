How to evolve Applin in Pokemon Sword and Shield into Flapple or Appletun

One of the new critters for Pokemon Sword and Shield is a little Apple Pokemon known as Applin. Not only it is utterly adorable, but it also has two evolutions – one for each game – known as Appletun and Flapple. But before you get too excited, there's a little finesse as to how you evolve this new Pokemon, so here's how to evolve Applin into Appletun or Flapple in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

How to find Applin in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Pokemon)

Applin, the adorable little Apple Pokemon, can be found on Route 5 among the grass, or it can be found in the Dusty Bowl in the Wild Area during sunny weather, or the Giant Mirror / Stony Wilderness during storms.

How to evolve Applin into Flapple or Appletun in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Pokemon)

You can only get one of Applin's evolution per version of the game, because it uses a specific item to evolve, and there's one per game. It works like this:

Applin evolves Flapple using the Tart Apple in Pokemon Sword

Applin evolves into Appletun using the Sweet Apple in Pokemon Shield

Once you have your Applin, you'll need to travel to Hammerlocke, follow the road around to the left, past the shops and the second Pokemon Centre.

Just before you reach the last drawbridge, you'll see a man wearing a red jacket with brown hair. Talk to him, and when he asks whether you've 'heard', say no. He'll then explain he needs to give an Applin to a girl to show her that he loves her. Give him yours (don't worry, it's not for keeps), and a short cutscene will play out.

After that's over, the man will return your Applin and give you a special gift - a Tart Apple for Pokemon Sword players, and a Sweet Apple in Pokemon Shield. It'll go into the 'Other' section of your bag.

Use either the Tart Apple or Sweet Apple on your Applin and it'll start evolving into Flapple or Appletun respectively.

