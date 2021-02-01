Pokemon Go Raikou counters: How to beat Raikou and catch a shiny

If you're up to date with your Pokemon type matchups, then you'll likely know the best Pokemon go Raikou counters already, because this legendary dog is solely Electric-type. It's not quite as simple as that though, because thanks to the wide selection of critters available in Pokemon Go, there are a few unexpected Pokemon that act as great Raikou counters. Here's all you need to know about the Raikou counters in Pokemon Go, along with how to catch a shiny Raikou and possible Raikou movesets.

Pokemon Go Raikou moveset

(Image credit: Niantic)

Raikou Key Info Type: Electric

Weaknesses: Ground

Resistances: Electric, Steel, Flying

Boosted Weather: Rainy

100% IVs: 1972 (L20) / 2466 (L25)

Raikou's moveset is mostly Electric-type, as you'd expect, but there is one curveball in the mixer that can cause some problems. Ground-type Pokemon are the best to resist most of its moves, but since Shadow Ball is a Ghost-type move, avoid using Psychic or Ghost-type Pokemon and you should be fine.

Fast Moves Charged Moves Thunder Shock Thunder Volt Switch Thunderbolt Wild Charge Shadow Ball

Pokemon Go Raikou counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

The best Raikou counters in Pokemon Go are all fairly straightforward. Electric-type Pokemon are only weak to Ground-type moves, so you can forget about basically any other type in this raid. Thankfully, if you've been playing Pokemon Go for a while, chances are you've got an abundance of Rhyperiors and Golems to do the business.

Pokemon Fast Move/Charged Move Excadrill Mud Shot/Earthquake Rhyperior Mud-Slap/Earthquake Garchomp Mud Shot/Earthquake Groudon Mud Shot/Earthquake Mamoswine Mud-Slap/Bulldoze Landorus Mud Shot/Earth Power Krookodile Mud-Slap/Earthquake Flygon Mud Shot/Earth Power Donphan Mud-Slap/Earthquake Golem Mud-Slap/Earthquake

How to catch a shiny Raikou in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

As is the case with all legendary raids (when the shiny form is in the game), there is a 5% chance that the catch encounter will be shiny. This is the equivalent of 1/20, which are much better odds than the usual chance of finding a shiny, which is approximately 1/450. Unfortunately, this doesn't guarantee a shiny within 20 Raikou encounters, but it's quite likely. If you do encounter a shiny Raikou after your raid, it has a 100% catch rate, so pop a Pinap Berry for extra candies and make sure you don't miss with all of your balls.

