Pokemon Go Great League best team: The top choices for PvP under 1,500 CP

When the Battle League rotates, you'll need to know which Pokemon to use for the Pokemon Go Great League best team. There's a limit of 1,500 CP here which is the lowest PvP league available in Pokemon Go, so most of the typically strong Pokemon you'd use won't be possible. Instead, you need to understand the Pokemon Go Great League meta, which is what this guide should help with, along with teaching you which Pokemon should go in your best Pokemon Go Great League team. Here are the top 10 best Pokemon to use in your PvP Pokemon Go Great League best team.

Azumarill

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Altaria

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Dragon/Flying

Weakness: Ice, Dragon, Rock, Fairy, Electric

With so many weaknesses, you'd be forgiven for not expecting a Pokemon like Altaria to be so popular in Great League. The fact of the matter is, since it's part Dragon-type — and strong Dragon-types are scarce at this level — Altaria is an utter beast. Swablu is a common Pokemon, though you do need 400 candy to evolve one, so you better get searching if you don't have an Altaria already.

Dragon Breath should absolutely be your charged move of choice to, you know, take advantage of the Dragon-type nature of Altaria. It also has 3 EPT and 4 DPT, making it incredibly valuable. You're also going to want one of your charged moves to be Sky Attack because while Flying-type moves aren't always the best, Sky Attack is cheap so you can dish out attacks on the regular. If you've got a second charged move, opt for Dragon Pulse, because even though it costs a little more, it's a good idea to have some extra Dragon-type damage in there.

Skarmory

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Steel/Flying

Weakness: Electric, Fire

Skarmory is a popular choice for two reasons; Steel-types don't have many counters in the current meta, and Skarmory has been in the game for ages, so most people will have one at a decent CP. Like Altaria, the Flying-type aspect isn't as useful, but you'll see plenty of Skarmorys in the Great League.

Air Slash needs to be your choice for the fast move with 3 EPT and DPT, because the other option is Steel Wing and Steel-type moves aren't very good offensively. Sky Attack absolutely must be your first choice charged move because it benefits from Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB: when a move is the same type as the Pokemon, it gets +25% damage) and is the cheapest in terms of energy cost. If you have a second charged move, avoid Brave Bird at all costs and get Flash Cannon.

Registeel

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Steel

Weakness: Fighting, Ground, Fire

Another Steel-type option here, Registeel is significantly harder to acquire than Skarmory since it's a legendary, but there have been a number of opportunities to add one to your collection. Registeel is even bulkier — and therefore better defensively — than Skarmory, while having a slightly more diverse moveset.

Lock-On is the best energy generator in Pokemon Go with 5 EPT, which means you'll be able to use plenty of charged moves. For those, Flash Cannon is the cheaper of the two best picks and like Skarmory with Sky Attack, it benefits from STAB. If you have enough Registeel candy to give it a second charged move, look for Focus Blast because it deals a ridiculous amount of damage. Just make sure you don't get stopped by a shield or it's a huge move wasted.

Bastiodon

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Rock/Steel

Weakness: Fighting, Ground, Water

Bastiodon is one of the best defensive Pokemon you can use in Great League (and is another part Steel-type… noticing a trend?) and it can also deal some serious damage. The main thing you want to watch out for with Bastiodon is when you're up against Fighting or Ground-type Pokemon because they'll deal double damage.

Despite it only have 2.66 EPT, Smack Down is your best choice for fast move over Iron Tail. You'll also want Stone Edge as your first choice for the charged move because even though it costs quite a lot of energy, it deals an insane amount of damage, especially against Altaria. If you've got a second charge move, go for Flamethrower to deal with any Pokemon you face that are weak to fire-type moves.

Swampert

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Ground/Water

Weakness: Grass

As a Ground/Water-type, Swampert only has one major weakness; Grass-type Pokemon. As long as you're not up against a Venusaur, Tropius, or Meganium, Swampert can be crucial in your fight to victory. Even Electric-type moves are stifled thanks to the dual typing of Ground and Water.

Always go for Mud Shot when you're rocking Swampert in Great League, because it offers 4.5 EPT. The DPT isn't too high though, which is why having two charged moves here is important; one that you can repeatedly use in the form of Hydro Cannon (unfortunately a community day exclusive) or Surf. Combine either of those with Earthquake for a devastating pairing. Alternatively, if you are coming up against a lot of Grass-type Pokemon, you can swap Earthquake for Sludge Wave.

Probopass

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Rock/Steel

Weakness: Fighting, Ground, Water

Another Rock/Steel type, Probopass is a solid alternative for Bastiodon if you don't have one. It also has the advantage of two potential Electric-type moves, detailed below.

Interestingly, Probopass doesn't have one outright best fast type move. Rock Throw offers higher damage in exchange for less energy generation (2.5 EPT and 4 DPT) while Spark provides the opposite (4 EPT and 2 DPT). If you don't already have a Pokemon to counter Altaria then Rock Throw is the sensible choice, whereas Spark can help to bait shields and deal with some of the other Pokemon you'll come up against.

For charged moves, you again have two choices. If you've got the candy to have two charged moves then pick up both Rock Slide and Thunderbolt, but if you've only got one, then you'll have to pick between them. Both are negated by Ground-type Pokemon and have similar power/energy requirements (Thunderbolt is slightly more expensive and powerful). Alternatively, pick Magnet Bomb if you want a cheaper Electric-type charged move than Thunderbolt.

Umbreon

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Dark

Weakness: Bug, Fairy, Fighting

Umbreon is an interesting choice for Great League because right now, there's no direct counters in the meta other than Azumarill with Play Rough. Obtaining multiple Umbreons can be frustrating thanks to the evolution requirements, but if you've got a decent one, consider adding it to your Great League team.

Snarl should be your pick for fast move because it offers 4.33 EPT, even though it has just 1.66 DPT. Feint Attack can be considered for the damage increase of 3 DPT (and 3 EPT) but most of the time, the energy gain will be crucial with Snarl. Three charged moves can be considered; Foul Play is the cheap option so combined with Snarl, you can dish out charged moves on the regular, plus you can compliment that with Dark Pulse for a little extra damage. All of the moves mentioned so far are Dark-type though, so if you're up against something that resists Dark-type moves (Ghost-types and other Dark-types), consider using Last Resort if you got it during the community day. This is Normal-type and can be used as a tech choice.

Deoxys (Defense)

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Psychic

Weakness: Bug, Dark, Ghost

Another defensively-minded Pokemon, Deoxys (Defense forme) is the only Psychic-type on this list which instantly gives it a big advantage. The only problem is how tough it is to get one since it has so far only been available in ex-raids. So unless you've either been walking with Deoxys for miles and miles, or made it eat a hundred rare candy, you won't be able to have two charge moves on this bad boy yet.

With that said, you're going to want to go with Counter for the fast move. It has 3.5 EPT and 4 DPT which makes it a solid choice, plus it's a Fighting-type move which is a great "counter" (see what I did there?) to the multiple Steel-type Pokemon mentioned above. For the charged move, choose between either Rock Slide or Thunderbolt. Psycho Boost used to be the best option but it now gives Deoxys a negative attack debuff after use which isn't ideal.

Venusaur

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Grass/Poison

Weakness: Fire, Flying, Ice, Psychic

Venusaur may be the easiest Pokemon to get on this list if you've been playing for a while, because it's the evolution of one of the Gen 1 starters and has had its own community day. It's a great counter against Pokemon like Azumarill and Swampert, and once again it's somewhat tanky, especially for a Grass-type.

If you want to generate energy quickly to use Venusaur's powerful charge moves, go for Vine Whip as the fast move. It offers 4 EPT (and 2.5 DPT), while the alternative, Razor Leaf, only has 2 EPT but does deal an impressive 5.5 DPT. Great if you want to rely on the fast move, but hard to outright recommend. Frenzy Plant is by far the best charged move if you got it during community day, but if you didn't then Sludge Bomb is a great Poison-type choice. If you've got a second move space and don't have Frenzy Plant, go for Solar Beam.

There you have it, our top ten picks for the best Pokemon Go Great League team. Whenever the meta significantly changes, we'll add any new Pokemon to this list. For now, good luck in the Battle League, trainer!

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Community Day | Pokemon Go field research | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go regional Pokemon | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Legendaries | Pokemon Go Evolution Items | Pokemon Go Pokedex | How to catch a Spinda in Pokemon Go | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | How to catch Mew and Mewtwo in Pokemon Go | How to catch Celebi in Pokemon Go | How to get Jirachi in Pokemon Go | How to catch Smeargle in Pokemon Go | How to catch Meltan in Pokemon Go | How to change team in Pokemon Go | How to get Leafeon and Glaceon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go shadow Pokemon | Pokemon Go A Troubling Situation | How to purify shadow Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Jump Start research