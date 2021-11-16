Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl event start time, shiny starters and more

The Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event will celebrate the release of the classic game on Switch. Trainers will have a chance to encounter Pokemon found in the Sinnoh region, especially the starters, Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup. And while these three Pokemon are special on their own, this event will release new versions of this trio. Trainers are used to seeing various Pokemon wearing different attire and these three will appear in the wild wearing the signature hats of Lucas and Dawn, the protagonists of the Gen 4 games.

There will be plenty to do during the BDSP event and we’ve compiled all the pertinent information for trainers to peruse.

The Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Event begins Tuesday, November 16 at 10 a.m. local time and ends Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. local time. For five days, trainers will be able to celebrate the Sinnoh region with increased encounters of Gen 4 Pokemon and so much more.

In fact, the event will be split into two parts to celebrate the two versions of the upcoming Nintendo Switch games. The first part will celebrate Brilliant Diamond and the second part will revolve around Shining Pearl. The types of Pokemon you can encounter will differ so trainers will want to participate in both parts.

Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Event overview

(Image credit: Niantic)

The first aspect of the event trainers will want to complete is the Collection Challenge. There will be six different Pokemon to catch, and they will likely take both parts for trainers to complete. Here’s what the Collection Challenge looks like:

Catch a Turtwig (Lucas hat)

Catch a Turtwigh (Dawn hat)

Catch a Chimchar (Lucas hat)

Catch a Chimchar (Dawn hat)

Catch a Piplup (Lucas hat)

Catch a Piplup (Dawn hat)

Reward - 1000xp, Stardust (x3000), Froslass

For the entire event, trainers will have their incubator distance cut in half, meaning your 10km Eggs will hatch in 5km and so on. Super Incubators will have their hatching distance cut to a third so those 12km Eggs will hatch in 4km. Be sure to get your steps in as this event will help trainers hatch Eggs as fast as possible.

Other goodies trainers can enjoy during the BDSP event include a bunch of new stickers that will be found in Gifts received from friends and new avatar items based on Sinnoh Pokemon. Check out the avatar store in the in-game shop for more details.

Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Event Part 1

From November 16-18 trainers will see Pokemon Go celebrate the Brilliant Diamond game. The biggest gimmick of this event are the Sinnoh region starters, Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup, appearing with different colored Sinnoh hats.

In the first part of the Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl event, trainers will find these three Pokemon in the wild wearing red Sinnoh hats. This trio will be available as Field Research encounters donning white Sinnoh hats. You can collect all six during the first part of the event, but there will be another chance in part two so trainers who play daily will have plenty of chances. It also should be noted that all of these Pokemon can be found in their Shiny forms, so keep hunting them if you want to really collect them all.

As for which Pokemon will appear in the wild during Part 1, trainers should expect a good mix of Pokemon including some Sinnoh region staples. Here’s the rundown of all the Pokemon trainers can find during the BDSP Part 1 event: Seel, Murkrow, Poochena, Aron, Lucas hat Turtwig, Lucas hat Chimchar, Lucas hat Piplup, Bidoof, Kricetot, Buneary and Skunky.

Scyther, Larvitar, Burmy (plant) and Buizel will also appear rarely in the wild.

As for Raids, trainers can expect Sinnoh Pokemon, along with some Raid staples, to populate them. Here’s the breakdown of which Pokemon are found in which Raids

Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl One-Star raids 1

Cranidos

Drifloon

Bronzor

Gible

Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Three-Star raids 1

Tyranitar

Lopunny

Drapion

Toxicroak

Gallade

Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Five-Star Mega raids 1

Cresselia

Mega Lopunny

As for Pokemon hatching from 7km Eggs, Budew, Bonsly, Happiny, Mime Jr. and Riolu.Trainers can grab these Eggs by opening Gifts from friends with a slot open in their Egg pocket.

Trainers will also have a chance to catch these rare Sinnoh Pokemon in Field Research tasks. By spinning PokeStops, trainers will be able to stock up on these tasks as long as they have room in their tasks bar.

Here’s the Field Research tasks and the rewards for the first part of the BDSP event.

Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Five-Star Field Research tasks 1 Task Reward Catch 2 Chimchar Dawn hat Chimchar Catch 2 Piplup Dawn hat Piplup Catch 2 Turtwig Dawn hat Turtwig Trade a Pokemon Burmy (sand)/Burmy (trash) Win a raid Bagon

(Image credit: Microsoft Game Studios)

Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Event Part 2

The second half of the Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Event event will celebrate Shining Pearl with Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup wearing the white (Dawn) hat in the wild. Similar to Part 1, the Sinnoh Starter trio with the red (Lucas) hat will appear from Field Research tasks. Basically, this is the inverse of what trainers will experience in the first half of the event.

The rest of the event has some similarities, but there are some aspects that differ. The wild encounters trainers will find include Pokemon like Pinsir, Misdreavus, Houndour, Spheal, Bidoof, Kricketot, Buneary, Glameow and the aforementioned Sinnoh starters. Slowpoke, Bagon, Buizel and Burmy (sandy) will also appear in the wild but very rarely.

Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl One-Star raids 2

Shieldon

Drifloon

Bronzor

Gible

Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Three-Star raids 2

Salamence

Lopunny

Drapion

Toxicroak

Gallade

Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Five-Star Mega raids 2

Cresselia

Mega Lopunny

Pokemon hatching from 7km Eggs include Budew, Bonsly, Happiny, Mime Jr. and Riolu.Trainers can grab these Eggs by opening Gifts from friends with a slot open in their Egg pocket. This Egg Pool doesn’t change from the first half of the event, so there’s not much to look into with this aspect. What does change are the Field Research tasks.

Here’s the Field Research tasks and the rewards attached to them.

Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Five-Star Field Research tasks 2 Tasks Rewards Catch 2 Turtwig Lucas hat Turtwig Catch 2 Chimchar Lucas hat Chimchar Catch 2 Piplup Lucas hat Piplup Trade a Pokemon Burmy (plant)/Burmy (trash) Win a raid Larvitar/Cranidos

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy