Pokemon Go Arlo counters - how to beat the Team Go Rocket leader

All the best Pokemon Go Arlo counters and how to beat him

Pokemon Go Arlo counters
Want to take down this Team Go Rocket leader? You'll need the best Pokemon Go Arlo counters. Unfortunately, as is the case with all three leaders in Pokemon Go, their lineups change frequently, so make sure you check back here whenever you're taking on Arlo again. Without further ado, here are all of the best Pokemon Go Arlo counters, along with his possible lineups.

Pokemon Go Arlo lineup

Pokemon Go Arlo counters

  1. Beldum
  2. Gardevoir/Infernape/Aggron
  3. Salamence/Armaldo/Scizor

Pokemon Go Arlo counters

Below you'll find all of Arlo's possible Pokemon, along with the four best counters and optimal moveset for taking down each one.

#1: Beldum counters

Beldum is a Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon, but thankfully it has a very limited move pool in this battle. Fire and Ghost-type moves are the way forward, because they'll also take reduced damage.

PokemonMoveset
GiratinaShadow Claw/Shadow Ball
GolurkMud Slap/Shadow Punch
HeatranFire Spin/Flamethrower
ChandelureIncinerate/Flame Charge

#2: Gardevoir counters

To counter everything Gardevoir can throw at you, you essentially want to solely use Steel-type Pokemon. These are strong against Gardevoir and also resist move of its move pool.

PokemonMoveset
HeatranFire Spin/Iron Head
RegisteelLock On/Focus Blast
MetagrossBullet Punch/Meteor Mash
MelmetalThunder Shock/Rock Slide

#2: Infernape counters

As you'd expect, Infernape is weak to both Water and Psychic-type Pokemon thanks to it being a dual Fire/Fighting-type. Since Infernape can sometimes use Solar Beam though, Psychic-type Pokemon are recommended to take it down.

PokemonMoveset
VictiniConfusion/Psychic
EspeonZen Headbutt/Future Sight
MewtwoPsycho Cut/Psychic
AlakazamConfusion/Psychic

#2: Aggron counters

Aggron can be a pain in the butt because it is an incredibly powerful Pokemon that can use Rock, Dragon, Steel, and Electric-type moves. Your best bet is to go on the all-out offense and try to take it down as quickly as possible with one of the following counters.

PokemonMoveset
ExcadrillMud Shot/Drill Run
SteelixDragon Tail/Crunch
LucarioCounter/Power-Up Punch
RhyperiorMud Slap/Rock Wrecker

#3: Salamence counters

Now we're onto Arlo's third slot. Despite often knowing two Fire-type moves, Salamence is a Dragon-/Flying-type which means it takes 4x damage from Ice-type Pokemon. The problem is that Ice-types are weak to Fire-type moves, unless they have a secondary type that is Fire-type resistant. Taking into account Salamence's possible Fire-type moves, here are the top four counters.

PokemonMoveset
WalreinFrost Breath/Blizzard
MamoswinePowder Snow/Avalanche
KyuremDragon Breath/Blizzard
LaprasIce Shard/Blizzard

#3: Armaldo counters

Armaldo is a Bug/Rock-type Pokemon that knows moves from a number of different types. You'll want to go all out here to take it down, so opt for Water or Steel-type counters.

PokemonMoveset
KyogreWaterfall/Surf
TerrakionSmack Down/Rock Slide
TyranitarSmack Down/Stone Edge
AggronSmack Down/Stone Edge

#3: Scizor counters

Last but not least, Arlo can use Scizor. This a Steel-/Bug-type Pokemon which means that Fire-type moves reign supreme, dealing 4x damage. Whip out your strongest Fire-type Pokemon and go to town.

PokemonMoveset
ReshiramFire Fang/Overheat
MoltresFire Spin/Overheat
CharizardFire Spin/Blast Burn
EnteiFire Fang/Overheat

When you've beaten all three Team Rocket leaders, you can take on Giovanni! Click on the link in the intro at the top of the page for more details on how to take down the Team Rocket boss.

