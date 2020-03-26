PlatinumGames' next project is being announced next week

PlatinumGames has updated their website to reflect April 1 as the date for a big new announcement.

Now, you might be suspicious of that particular date (April Fool's Day), but it would seem an unusually cruel prank by Platinum to crush the dreams of their fans in that fashion. The addition of the "04.01" icon indicates the fourth and final of the "Platinum 4" announcements is indeed coming next week, and it sounds like a big one.

The other announcements were The Wonderful 101: Remastered , the announcement of Project GG , and the announcement of PlatinumGames' Tokyo studio. Knowing what we've heard about the final announcement - not to mention the fact that it's the last in a series of big announcements - we could be in for a wild ride.

Via Gematsu , PlatinumGames studio head Atsushi Inaba recently had some tantalizing words to say about the impending reveal. “The last one is a secret. We’re doing something very Platinum and interesting. Look forward to it," Inaba said. Likewise, PlatinumGames senior vice president and game designer Hideki Kamiya hyped the announcement at PAX East 2020, calling it a "doozy."

Could it be related to Project GG - Platinum's first wholly-owned, self-published game - or something new entirely? Whatever it is, we should know in a few days. And if it is an awful, awful April Fool's joke, we invite you to join us in a virtual community cry-session.