Patty Jenkins is "doing something original" with her Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie

It's been a big month for Star Wars news. Disney’s recent Investor Day heralded a whole host of upcoming Star Wars projects, including a new movie that Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins will be helming, the title of which is Star Wars: Rogue Squadron .

Of course, the name will be familiar to many – Rogue Squadron is also the title of a Star Wars videogame series and subsequent tie-in books. However, Jenkins has emphasised that her movie will be an original story rather than a direct adaptation of the games.

“We're doing something original with great influence from the games and the books,” she said in an interview with IGN . “There's a lot of things being acknowledged and understood about the greatness of all of those things, but yes, it's an original story and I'm so psyched to do it."

In a video that coincided with the movie announcement, Jenkins talked about her history with the Air Force and her desire to create the "greatest fighter pilot movie ever.” She said she could never find the right story for her dream project – until Rogue Squadron.

The Rogue Squadron videogame series first launched in 1998, featuring Luke Skywalker’s team of Rebel pilots taking on the Empire. They feature both original starfighters and iconic sequences from the original Star Wars trilogy, like the Death Star trench run and the Battle of Hoth.