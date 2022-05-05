That actor is not playing who you think he's playing in Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lives up to its name. Among the universe-hopping, there are naturally some massive cameos – but one isn't quite as it appears. In fact, the character is a completely different version to the one you're probably thinking of… but to say anymore would be spoilers.

Below, we explain all about the Doctor Strange 2 cameo and why the character was... different. But first, here's your spoiler warning! We're going into specifics about what happens in the new Doctor Strange movie, so don't read on unless you've seen Sam Raimi's latest. You have been warned.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo spoilers ahead

Still here? Then you know that Doctor Strange 2 features an appearance from none other than Patrick Stewart's Professor X (though the surprise was somewhat ruined by the trailer featuring the character). The actor memorably played the role in Fox's X-Men movies, and last appeared in Logan – which Stewart said would be his last appearance in the role. In fact, Professor X died in the film.

"If we had not made Logan, then yes, I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier. But, Logan changed all that," Stewart told Digital Spy in 2020 of a return as the character.

However, technically Stewart hasn't returned to the role… the version of Charles Xavier seen in Doctor Strange 2 is actually completely different to the one seen in the live-action films. But how can that be?

What version of Professor X is in Doctor Strange 2?

In the film, Professor X is from the '90s animated X-Men series. He has the same yellow chair, and the show's theme song can be heard as Charles, a member of the Illuminati, appears on the screen. Essentially, the version of Professor X that you have seen on screen in the X-Men movies is completely different to this one. That's the multiverse for you.

The distinction doesn't exactly seem that important in the movie itself – Professor X has the psychic powers we're used to, and no reference is made to the fact that he should recognize Scarlet Witch from the animated series. In fact, there are no nods to anything else X-Men-related, either the movies or shows.

Whether we'll see Stewart again in the role remains to be seen. Considering how Wanda Maximoff's rampage through the Illuminati headquarters ended with every single member (bar Mordo) dead, it seems unlikely.

The X-Men are coming to the MCU eventually, though, so Stewart could pop up again – though, considering his previous comments, it seems a long shot. But the animated series is getting a Disney Plus revival, so we'll be seeing this version of the character again, at least.

