Paranormal Activity is getting a new sequel in 2021

The Paranormal Activity franchise is coming back with a fresh sequel.

Deadline reports that the next instalment in the franchise is slated for release March 19, 2021, and that it will be set to release roughly six years after 2015's critically-panned Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension.

Blumhouse is producing the new Paranormal Activity project, as they have every other movie in the series. We don't have details on a cast or director, but given the release date is less than two years away, we're likely to hear something shortly.

The unnamed sequel will be the seventh entry in the long-running found-footage franchise, which debuted in 2007. The original Paranormal Activity is one of the most profitable movies ever made, costing just $15,000 and ultimately earning $193 million at the box office. Subsequent entries made big money too, even as critical reception generally trended downward.

The new sequel will be the first in the series to release more than three years after its predecessor, suggesting a potentially new direction for the franchise. The last two Paranormal Activity movies were spin-offs of the main story involving Katie Featherston as a tortured victim and later a possessed killer. Given the length of time since the last movie involving that main plot-line, we're likely to see another spin-off next. Although, the usage of the word "sequel" in Deadline's reporting seems to challenge that notion.

The first Paranormal Activity was influential to the found footage genre, proving the effectiveness of a simple set up and slow-burning tension. It'll be interesting to see where the series goes next, and whether it'll even continue in the found footage format.

