Outlaws could be the name of the next Arkham game, but don't trust those leaked images just yet

Last week, we heard rumours of an in-the-works Suicide Squad game to be revealed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment later this Summer as an E3 2019 game, supposedly oriented as a service-based online experience in the vein of Destiny 2 or Anthem. Since then, more "leaks" have surfaced about the title across the internet, but their veracity is dubious to say the least. First, a promotional image for a title called Outlaws appeared on Reddit, appearing to suggest that WB would be revealing more on Friday, April 26.

A vista of Gotham City could be seen in the background, adding further fuel to the fire that this is a game set in Rocksteady's Arkham universe, but the image has since been sourced back to the work of an artist unaffiliated with WB (thus discrediting its authenticity), though the origin of the Outlaws font has yet to either be authenticated or debunked.

Not long after that, a product listing for Outlaws , along with some placeholder art for its Premium Edition, showed up, detailing its platforms (PS4, Xbox One, and PC), developer (Rocksteady), and release window (Q2 2020). The font for the Outlaws title was the same as that seen in the "leaked" promo image but, again, this could easily be faked by some overenthusiastic fan inspired by the recent news flurry.

We've known that WB Montreal, the studio developed Batman: Arkham Origins, is reportedly working on a DC game for some time now, as is Rocksteady, which hasn't released anything since 2016's Batman: Arkham VR. So, could Outlaws be one of those two titles and, if so, can we really expect to see something this Friday?

There's a pretty good chance that the name of the game is correct. Outlaws is indeed the name of a famous run of DC comics focusing on Red Hood, a.k.a. Jason Todd, who was previously revealed to be the villain of the title in Rocksteady's 2015 threequel, Batman: Arkham Knight. As for the reveal date of this Friday, that we aren't so sold on.

While it's almost a guarantee that Warner Bros. has at least one big announcement planned for E3 2019, the question of whether it'll save the debut for the weekend of the expo, or try to get the wheels grinding beforehand with a tease, is pretty open. Right now, it's impossible to verify or refute anything that pops up, but we'll be keeping our ears to the ground here at GamesRadar+, and will let you know any news as soon as we hear more.

