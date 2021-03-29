Outlander showrunner developing new fantasy series at Hulu

Outlander showrunner Ron Moore is adapting fantasy novel A Court of Thorns and Roses into a new series for Hulu.

The series will be based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah J. Maas – first published in 2015, it went on to spawn a five-part series of books. Moore will co-write the pilot with Maas.

The author confirmed the project on Instagram, writing: "So, it’s official... Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a tv show for Hulu! I’m currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this! Stay tuned for more details!!"

The series is described as blending epic romance, adventure, and political intrigue. It will follow a human huntress who agrees to travel to a magical realm with a faerie lord in return for her family’s safety, only to fall for him and ultimately fight for that love when an ancient curse threatens to destroy the faerie and human realms.

As well as helming Outlander, the historical drama series starring Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, Moore has also worked on multiple Star Trek series, Battlestar Galactica, and the Apple TV Plus sci-fi series For All My Mankind.