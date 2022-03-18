Omega Wolverine is on the run from Wolverine in X Deaths #5 preview

Wolverine is on the hunt for… Wolverine. Laura Kinney, the second Wolverine, and her siblings Daken and Honey Badger, are in hot pursuit of the Phalanx-infected future Logan known as Omega Wolverine across Krakoa in a new set of interior pages from X Deaths of Wolverine #5, the final issue of the Deaths side of Marvel's two interlocking X Lives and X Deaths of Wolverine limited series.

In X Lives, Wolverine has been sent on a psychic mission to take down Omega Red as he time travels to try and kill Xavier. At the same time, in X Deaths of Wolverine, a strange, techno-organic Wolverine has been marauding across the present in pursuit of Moira MacTaggart, who has allied with an anti-mutant scientist to attempt to merge humanity with technology to outlive mutantkind.

Here's the preview of pages:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The so-called 'Omega Wolverine' hails from a future where Moira's plans have come to fruition via the techno-organic alien parasites known as the Phalanx, old enemies of the X-Men with connections to Warlock of the New Mutants and others.

The mainstream Logan's progeny Daken, Laura Kinney, and Honey Badger have likewise been in pursuit of Omega Wolverine, who has now reached Krakoa. At the same time, in X Lives, Logan has woken up, meaning that the two titles are seemingly headed toward a direct collision in which the mainstream Wolverine and Omega Wolverine clash in a final showdown.

The future from which Omega Wolverine hails is assumedly that of the version of Omega Sentinel who has been allied with anti-mutant organization ORCHIS.

X Deaths of Wolverine #5 is due out March 23.

Stay up on all the new X-Men comics planned for release in 2022 and beyond with our handy listing.