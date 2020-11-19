Old Man Avengers assemble for Marvel Wastelanders audio series

Marvel Comics has announced several audio series that will premiere as part of the publisher's partnership with audio streaming service SiriusXM to create original podcasts and audio dramas based on Marvel characters and concepts.

Alongside nonfiction podcasts, Marvel and SiriusXM will launch Wastelanders, a multi-part scripted audio series that explores the desolate alt-future continuity of Old Man Logan, assembling a team of older Avengers to traverse the dystopian world. Though Marvel's announcement doesn't reveal much about the story, it does name Old Man Star-Lord, Grey Widow, Old Man Hawkeye, and Old Man Wolverine, as characters appearing in the series.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

A recent comic book, Avengers of the Wastelands, explored a similar concept, but with different characters including future versions of Hulk, Captain America, Viv Vision, and more. Previous Marvel audio dramas, including Wolverine: The Long Night, have been adapted to comic books, meaning Wastelanders could make the jump as well.

Ahead of Wastelanders, which is expected to premiere in 2021, Marvel will launch a pair of SirusXM exclusive podcasts.

First up is Marvel/Method, in which rapper and comic fan Method Man interviews celebrity guests about fandom, music, and more, with planned guests including DMC, Killer Mike, Jemele Hill, and others. The first episode of Marvel/Method is now available.

Then, on December 8, SiriusXM will premiere Marvel's Declassified, in which hosts Lorraine Cink and Evan Narcisse explore the history of Marvel Comics through "unique access to writers, artists, editors, and industry insiders who have shaped key storylines and witnessed firsthand the historical shifts within the comic book industry."

Additionally, Marvel podcasts This Week in Marvel, Marvel's Pull List, Women of Marvel, and Marvel's Voices, and scripted series Marvel's Wolverine: La Larga Noche will now be available to SiriusXM subscribers first.

"Marvel has always told stories to entertain and inspire. And just as Marvel's stories began in the comics and grew into the rich universe we know today, we see audio storytelling as just the beginning of unlimited possibilities for our brand," states Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment.

"Our fans are consuming content more than ever, and now wherever they are, they can explore the Marvel Universe through brand-new and ongoing podcasts that bring Marvel together with the world and people around us, along with exciting new scripted content coming on SiriusXM's platform next year."

