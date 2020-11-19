Marvel Comics February 2021 solicitations and covers revealed

February may be the shortest month, but you'll need all 28 days to read all of what Marvel Comics has planned in their February 2021 solicitations.

The centerpiece of Marvel's February plans is the sprawling King in Black event. The penultimate issue of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's series comes out in this second month of 2021, along with 15 spin-off stories across various ongoings, limited series, and one-shots.

From a current event to a classic one, Al Ewing and Juan Cabal's Guardians of the Galaxy will be revisiting the pivotal 2006-2007 event Annihilation, which was the birth of the modern iteration of this line-up and arguably the film franchise.

February is, of course, Black History Month, and Marvel is celebrating it with a series of variant covers celebrating seven of its top Black heroes. That's in addition to the third volume of the Marvel's Voices anthology, which was originally launched in 2019's Black History Month.

Speaking of new voices, recent Marvel recruit Luca Maresca is getting his first big gig - drawing February's Avengers issue, right in the middle of the 'Enter the Phoenix' arc. Maresca drew the recent Marvel's Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes limited series and did fill-ins on Asgardians of the Galaxy and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

There's another story to be told, however - what's not in the February 2021 solicitations: new issues of the ongoing monthly titles Captain America, Black Widow, Deadpool, and Children of the Atom.

Circling back to variant covers, there's two other series of themed variants coming to Marvel titles in February: five variants tying into Avengers Mech Strike, and five homaging Marvel's Masterworks line.

So check out the full Marvel Comics February 2021 solicitations below - and you can view the Marvel Comics November 2020 solicitations, the Marvel Comics December 2020 solicitations, and the Marvel Comics January 2021 solicitations by clicking on the links.

VENOM #33

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C)

Venom vs. Spider-Man Variant by DAVID FINCH

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

• As the King in Black spreads his suffocating darkness across the Marvel Universe, Eddie Brock looks for a light, any light, that can pierce it — and comes up empty-handed…

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DANNY LORE (W) • MIRKO COLAK (A)

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Variant Cover by BUTCH GUICE

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK BROWN

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

Captain America is in a brutal battle to win the streets of Manhattan back from Knull's forces, aided by the Winter Soldier and the Falcon…but there's a darkness inside Steve that he's struggling to shake. Can his closest friends help him through, or will he succumb to the shadows? Danny Lore (IRONHEART 2020) and Mirko Colak (DEADPOOL, PUNISHER) join forces for a twisted and terrifying story at the heart of the war against Knull!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

KING IN BLACK #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

TATTOO VARIANT COVER BY IAN BEDERMAN

DRAGON VARIANT COVER BY RAZZAH

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

WHAT'S A GOD TO A KING?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

KING IN BLACK: MARAUDERS #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO SCALERA

THE QUEEN IN RED SAILS!

Red Queen Kate Pryde and her crew of Marauders set sail against the forces of Knull! Captain Kate has pledged to fight for the needy, and a global disaster like this one gives plenty of folks in need.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

KING IN BLACK: BLACK PANTHER #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by STEVE EPTING

SYMBIOTES INVADE THE UNCONQUERABLE COUNTRY OF WAKANDA!

T'Challa's most treasured allies are lost in a storm of Knull's making in this wild one-shot! Critically acclaimed writer, actor and producer Geoffrey Thorne explores a Wakanda gone dark — invaded by Knull's massive symbiote army. Wakanda needs its king. It needs the Black Panther. But once again, the hero must choose between his role as an Avenger, his role as a king…and the yearnings of his heart.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Peter David (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

Forces collide!

• Spider-Man and his allies learn you can't just walk around Knowhere without running into trouble…

• Enter: Ulik!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS CARNAGE #2 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SEANAN McGUIRE (W) • FLAVIANO (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY FLAVIANO

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

GWEN STACY VS. MARY JANE WATSON!

They've been at each other's throats over the band for years, but not like this. THIS battle of the bands really shreds…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KURT BUSIEK (W) • BEN DEWEY & JONAS SCHARF (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY Valerio Giangiordano

The Black Tide's wave of devastation now threatens Atlantis itself. Namor, Dorma and Attuma may be the undersea world's only hope, but unless they can shake off their utter defeat from last issue, they don't even stand a chance. And worse, the one possible weapon they could wield against the Black Tide is in Murmansk, thousands of miles away. It's Atlantis's darkest hour…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #2 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARC BERNARDIN & GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • KYLE HOTZ & JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by TONY MOORE

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

IN THIS CORNER: A DRAGON MADE OF PARASITIC SLIME, SENT FROM OUTER SPACE TO CONSUME ANY AND ALL LIFE ON EARTH WITH EXTREME PREJUDICE!

IN THAT CORNER: A BOMBASTIC BEHEMOTH PACKING A HUNDRED THOUSAND TONS OF ALL-AMERICAN MUSCLE — YOU KNOW HIM, YOU LOVE HIM… AMERICAN KAIJU! YUUU! EESSS! AAAAAYY!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #2 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W)

JUAN FERREYRA (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ

Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

THE THUNDERBOLTS GET COMMITTED!

• The secret to saving the world lies within the Ravencroft Institute, but can the Thunderbolts get it out?

• Not if a mob of Knullified inmates have anything to say about it!

• The Thunderbolts' plan to save the world is revealed, and it must be seen to be believed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK CAT #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Variant Cover by NABETSE ZITRO

• Stealing from a space god has made Felicia Hardy pull out a whole new bag of tricks...

• And some of these tricks? Their effects may last far beyond the invasion of the King in Black.

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #27

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO & MIKE HAWTHORNE (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

MASTERWORKS VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

ENSNARED IN THE WEB!

• As New York begins to crack under the weight of Knull's symbiotic assault, Matt Murdock has a crisis of faith in the most electrifying issue of Chip Zdarksy and Marco Checchetto's groundbreaking DAREDEVIL run yet.

• BUT THIS TIME, they're joined by none other than MIKE HAWTHORNE, spearheading a brutal story that pits Daredevil against the god-king of the symbiotes himself — KNULL!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #3 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON & TORUNN Grønbekk (W)

NINA VAKUEVA (A) • Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

Profile Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Headshot Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

THE NEW VALKYRIE FINDS HER WEAPON — WILL IT BE ENOUGH?

Plus, a spotlight on Dani Moonstar as the X-Man fights to save both human and mutantkind! Jane Foster is going to need all the friends and power she can muster, but Knull and his symbiote army are slaughtering at a rate that even a hundred Valkyries couldn't match…and now Knull has some of the world's greatest heroes on his side. Can four warriors hope to stem the tide?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #18

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Variant Cover by SUPERLOG

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE VARIANT COVER BY LEO CASTELLANI

THROUGH HELLFIRE AND…DEADPOOL?

Conan, Deadpool and the Night Flyer escape Riker's in the endless night during the reign of the King in Black. What crazy heist will ruin Deadpool's 30th anniversary? Here's a hint: It involves the Hellfire Club!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #23

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

• There are symbiote dragons in Brooklyn, but that's not the worst thing Miles has to face today…

• Knull has taken one of his best friends and is using them to go after the Spider-Man he met back in ABSOLUTE CARNAGE!

• Will Miles sacrifice his friend to save himself?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

S.W.O.R.D. #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

TAKE A TRIP WITH THE EVERYWHERE MAN!

The Void-God has overtaken the Earth. Top-level mutants have been assimilated. Protocol V is in effect. But space is a big place... and a lot of things happen there at once. Walk a mile in the Manifold's shoes, as S.W.O.R.D.'s Quintician takes a multi-artist journey across the universe and back... and comes face to face with S.W.O.R.D.'s deadliest enemy.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #29

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • ZE CARLOS (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

MASTERWORKS VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

" BONDING TIME."

In the middle of the chaos that is KING IN BLACK...a symbiote bonds with a member of Marvel's First Family!

Also in this issue, the Unseen is putting together a squadron for a secret mission in deep space.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MacKAY (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by KEI ZAMA

Variant cover by EJ SU

VARIANT COVER BY JAROLD SNG

TOY VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES!

The Avengers are confronted with an unstoppable new menace, one that is seemingly impervious to their every strength! But the Avengers aren't so easily beaten, and when new threats arise, powerful new tools must be brought to bear! Join the Avengers as they battle a brand-new enemy...and begin a deadly game of chess with a shadowy mastermind!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #101 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ROY THOMAS

Penciled by GIL KANE

Cover by GIL KANE

The dramatic debut of Morbius the Living Vampire! Dr. Michael Morbius has a lust for blood, and he's out to sink his fangs into Spider-Man! But the wallcrawler is even more spiderlike than usual — because, in an effort to "cure" himself of his spider-powers, he's ended up with four extra limbs! Peter must seek out Curt Connors, the Lizard, to return himself to normal — but little does Spidey know that he's on a collision course with Morbius that will put him in the crosshairs of not one, but two monsters! Witness the beginning of a rivalry for the ages between webslinger and bloodsucker, in the issue that began the tragic tale of the misunderstood Michael Morbius! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #101.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

USE Diamond Code: MAR201001

MORBIUS: BOND OF BLOOD #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RALPH MACCHIO (W) • TOM REILLY (A)

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

MORBIUS, THE LIVING VAMPIRE, FACES A GHOST FROM HIS PAST: HIS FIRST KILL!

• Emil Nikos was Morbius' research partner…until the bloodlust made Emil the first victim to Morbius' vampiric urges!

• Now, Emil's son is dying from a new rare blood disease and only Morbius can save him!

• But at what cost?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK KNIGHT #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOE MANEELY

Cover by JOE MANEELY

Head back in time — first to 1955, then even further to the legendary days of King Arthur — as a young Stan Lee and celebrated artist Joe Maneely draw inspiration from history and myth to present one of the noblest warriors to ever wield a sword! Recruited by Merlin himself, Sir Percy of Scandia plays the coward in public — but disguised in his ornate armor, he takes up arms as the Black Knight! With ebony blade in hand, only the Black Knight can foil the schemes of his evil cousin Modred, who schemes to steal the kingdom! So begins a heroic legacy for the ages, destined to one day be taken up by Sir Percy's descendant Dane Whitman! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting BLACK KNIGHT (1955) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ETERNALS #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • ESAD Ribić (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Phil Jimenez - OCT200544

VARIANT COVER BY Jamie McKelvie - OCT200545

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK - OCT200546

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ESAD RIBIC - OCT200547

THANOS VS. IKARIS!

• In the heart of a city driven mad by time!

• Eternals live eternally. One is dead. They handle it well.

• No, they don't. They handle it badly. Eternal revenge is a dish best served forever.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING CODE OCT200543

THE UNION #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PAUL GRIST (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A)

COVER BY R.B. SILVA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

KELPIE GOES ROGUE!

• In the wake of the disastrous Knull invasion, Kelpie takes drastic action...

• ...but when her choices land her in hot water, only Union Jack will be able to save her!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES #3 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JORDAN BLUM, PATTON OSWALT (W)

SCOTT HEPBURN (A)

Cover by CULLY HAMNER

Variant Cover by DAVID LAFUENTE

M.O.D.O.K.'s visions of a life he never had are getting stronger. What is the lie, and what is the truth? And will M.O.D.O.K. be driven even more insane as he tears his mind apart in the pursuit of those memories?! Either way, with a recent hit put out against him and the unhinged mercenary known as GWENPOOL on his tail, M.O.D.O.K. has got to act fast to untangle the mystery within his head before Gwenpool finds a way to splatter his brains across the floor!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • BRETT BOOTH (A/C)

Connecting Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Pat Gleason

ALL-NEW TALES STARRING YOUR FAVORITE X-MEN, SPANNING CLASSIC ERAS!

Break out the yellows and blues, fire up the Danger Room and snap on your pouches as legendary X-writers return to classic eras of the mutant super heroes in ALL-NEW, in-continuity stories set during their fan-favorite runs! Fabian Nicieza kicks off the series with a special saga of CYCLOPS and HAVOK, as the SHI'AR return to Earth in search of the FORSAKEN ONE! But what secret will the Summers brothers uncover, and how will its revelation change what you thought you knew about the X-Men?

Get ready for a story decades in the making! And come back each month as we dive deeper to expand the X-MEN mythos!

Welcome back, legends: Hope you survive the experience.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #2 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LARRY HAMA (W) • DAVID WACHTER (A) • Cover by BILLY TAN

Variant Cover by MARCOS MARTIN

MASTERWORKS VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

THE HEAVENLY CITIES ARE COMING TO EARTH, AND THEY'RE BRINGING HELL WITH THEM!

• Danny voyages into the Heart of Heaven, only to find his destination lies elsewhere…the hellish, hidden Eighth City!

• What is the dark force behind the ancient gate that stands locked in the heart of the Eighth City?

• The only way to stop the ravaging hordes is to bring the Heavenly Cities to Earth, but will even that be enough?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JOE KELLY (W) • CHRIS BACHALO (A) • Cover by DAVID FINCH

Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

Variant Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

• The most action packed book in comics continues to singe your eyebrows with explosive action!

• Something horrible is happening to Peter Parker's fellow students at EMPIRE STATE UNIVERSITY and it's all coming down hard on Spider-Man.

• Some familiar faces introduce their fists to Spider-Man's face as the plot thickens like a brick of plastic explosives. Tick tick tick tick…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #44

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

homage variant by JOE BENNETT

• In New York, the U-Foes are hunting a weakened Hulk - with the one thing that can kill him for good.

• In New Mexico, the new Sasquatch faces something even weirder than he is.

• Something very strange is happening to Jacqueline McGee.

• And far above the world, HENRY PETER GYRICH watches...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PETER DAVID (W) • JAVIER PINA (A) • Cover by DALE KEOWN

Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

DEUS IN DEUS!

The Maestro thought he was the biggest supernatural force left on the planet — but he's not the only would-be immortal around! The Pantheon sees all...including a Hulk too powerful to leave alive.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL's VOICES: Legacy #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HO CHE ANDERSON, DANNY LORE, NNEDI OKORAFOR, TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS AND MORE! (W)

SEAN HILL, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, Ken Lashley AND MORE! (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

VARIANT COVER BY EDGE

VARIANT COVER BY Ken Lashley

CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH IN MIGHTY MARVEL STYLE!

Black Panther. Storm. Blade. Falcon. Ironheart. Luke Cage. Spectrum. And so many more. Marvel's incredible legacy of black heroes gets the star treatment in this action-packed special! New and established creators take on their favorite heroes in a dizzying array of stories designed to inspire and uplift! The Marvel's Voices program is your #1 stop for "the world outside your window" – don't sleep on this one!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT, KELLY THOMPSON & ED BRISSON (W)

PAULO SIQUIERA, KHARY RANDOLPH & LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

BRUTAL BATTLES WITH THE UNBREAKABLE MUTANT!

The bloody, brutal mayhem continues! Steven S. DeKnight makes his debut in the Marvel Universe as he teams up with Paulo Siquiera to put the best there is through his paces on a bloody trip to the SAVAGE LAND! Kelly Thompson teams with Khary Randolph for a heartfelt — and heart-pounding — episode in Japan! And Ed Brisson takes LOGAN back to the Outback with Leonard Kirk, where he'll go up against the REAVERS!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

X-FORCE #17

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C)

LOVE AND DEATH!

Death gives QUENTIN QUIRE a new lease on life. Long live Quentin Quire!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VITA AYALA (W) • ROD REIS (A)

Cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

TO BE REBORN...

In the Wild Hunt, someone is looking for friends in all the wrong places. Someone else is missing without a trace. And plans which have long been in motion…begin to unfurl.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FACTOR #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • DAVID BALDEÓN (A)

Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

WHO'S THAT KNOCKING?

A dark force is manipulating the lives of X-FACTOR just as a striking revelation about one of their deaths comes to light.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

Variant Cover by ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH

JUST LIKE THE BAD OLD DAYS!

WOLVERINE gets into a jam with his old Team X compatriot MAVERICK…but the reunion won't

last long if they can't break free of the LEGACY HOUSE!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

HELLIONS #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A/C)

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MUTANT?

MR. SINISTER is missing! Will the Hellions be able to put aside the tensions poised to split the team apart long enough to unravel the mystery? On the upside, at least Sinister found his cape.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN #18

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VERIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

INSIDE THE VAULT!

It's been a long time since the team went into the vault. A long time.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #18

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

THE PAST IS NOT THE PAST!

The Marauder returns to Madripoor to pay tribute to a fallen friend… but all the while old enemies are being forged anew.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #18

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

THE WOMAN ON THE SHORE!

As the Council makes moves to protect mutants in the Otherworld, Excalibur must determine the fate of Betsy Braddock.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CABLE #8

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

LUCKY TO MEET YOU!

Cable gets together with his – ahem - intimate friend Domino long before they ever met! Will it be a fortunate encounter? Or has Cable met his match?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING CODE NOV200516

WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • JACEN BURROWS (A) • Cover by JAMES STOKOE

VarIAnt cover by Games Workshop

CALGAR'S ULTIMATE TEST!

• MARNEUS CALGAR'S deadly gambit brings him back to the moon where it all began…and an enemy who has been in hiding for centuries!

• To quell the threat of this darkest power, Calgar will show no mercy.

• There.

• Is.

• Only.

• WAR.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #59

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARCELO FERRIERA (A)

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Variant Cover by MARCELO FERRIERA

MASTERWORKS VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE VARIANT COVER BY LEO CASTELLANI

• Mr. Negative is back and wants only one thing – Martin Li. But how is that possible?

• Spider-Man is still reeling from the Kindred affair and Peter will not stand for anything else to be taken away from him.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

• Peter and Mary Jane have been through so much…

• Spider-Man has been a constant strain on them from day one…

• With the events of the past few months, is there anything left?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PéREZ (A)

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

• Jessica's journey for a cure and her history has taken her all the way to the High Evolutionary's volcanic lair.

• Surrounded by clones of her mother, the Ice Queen and the High Evolutionary, Jessica's hopes of finding the cure to the disease that threatens Jessica, her son Gerry and her niece are drying up by the hour.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • CAFU (A/C) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK BROWN

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

BOOKS OF KORVAC: BOOK TWO BEGINS!

After receiving a near-fatal injury from Korvac, Iron Man lands in emergency triage with his life on the line. Halcyon and Misty Knight work quickly to lock Tony in his armor and stanch his injuries…but now he can't take it off or else he'll die. With pieces of metal literally holding his body together, Tony regroups with his allies, all while trying not to give into his rage over being bested by Korvac. With Hellcat on the psychological ropes and his other hero compatriots recuperating from their own near-death experiences, can Tony muster what he needs in order to chase Korvac out into space and stop the mad demigod's quest for ultimate power? Perhaps War Machine is just the friend Tony could use in this moment…but James Rhodes might only be there to bench a manic and battered Tony from action so that he doesn't get killed. Still, as always, Tony has never been good at taking no for an answer…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #42

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • Luca Maresca (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER

TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

THE BATTLE TO DECIDE THE ALL-NEW PHOENIX RAGES ON!

Who will wield the destructive cosmic power of the Phoenix Force? Namor will stop at nothing to be the fiery victor. The Black Panther worries as much about victory as he does defeat. Jane Foster knows what it means to carry on a powerful legacy. The She-Hulk cannot be stopped. And the Orb has a giant, creepy eyeball for a head!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #23

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • DANIEL ACUÑA & RYAN BODENHEIM (A)

COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

Variant Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO - FEB200993

TA-NEHISI COATES' BLACK PANTHER RUN RETURNS!

THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA: WAKANDA UNBOUND Part 5

The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda turned their legendary king into a slave. Now the king is restored — and after years of effort, the gates of the empire will swing wide open as the Black Panther makes one final attempt to free the ranks of the Nameless across the five galaxies.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING CODE FEB200992

U.S. AGENT #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Christopher Priest (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by Marco Checchetto

Variant Cover by JOE BENNETT

Conflicting visions of America intersect in a small mining town where long-buried S.H.I.E.L.D. secrets are unearthed, forcing a confrontation between John Walker and his own sister, who has commandeered powerful weaponry she is poised to unleash on the townsfolk Walker has sworn to protect.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #26

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • LEE GARBETT (A) • Cover by JORGE MOLINA

Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

MASTERWORKS VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE VARIANT COVER BY LEO CASTELLANI

SUCCESS COMES AT A PRICE FOR CAPTAIN MARVEL!

With the help of her allies, Carol Danvers taps into a new level of power in her fight against Ove, but at what cost? It may be enough to save the future from Ove, but what about the past? And will saving the future mean sacrificing her only chance to go home?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

TASKMASTER #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO VITTI (A) • Cover by Valerio Giangiordano

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

TARGET: OKOYE!

The Rubicon Trigger is a doomsday device that the world's greatest superspies thought they had locked away forever — until someone murdered MARIA HILL to get to it! Taskmaster's next stop to prevent global destruction? Sunny Wakanda, of course! Home to Okoye and the feared Dogs of War!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL #5 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALEX ROSS, ZANDER CANNON, ADAM HUGHES, MARK WAID, STEVE DARNALL (W)

ALEX ROSS, GENE HA, ADAM HUGHES, LUCIO PARRILO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES

The spectacular artist showcase of unbelievable illustrators continues! Gene Ha and Zander Cannon reveal an event-filled day in the life of Doctor Strange's associate, Wong, Adam Hughes depicts Nick Fury's final soliloquy at the end of the Second World War, and the Hulk and Wolverine do battle thanks to Mark Waid and Lucio Parrillo! All encapsulated in a larger story by Alex Ross, Kurt Busiek & Steve Darnall! No serious art-lover can afford to miss this series!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #11

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Al Ewing (W) • Juann Cabal (A) • Cover by Rafael Albuquerque

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH

THE GODS ARE COMING!

• The Olympian gods are returning to our universe - and they're taking their exile at Peter Quill's hands very personally.

• To stop them, the Guardians return to the place the team was born... but will facing their past in the Annihilation War help them survive their future?

• Everything changes in TWO…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #12

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

DOCTORS FOSTER & BLAKE, READY YOUR SCALPELS!

Once upon a time, Jane Foster and Donald Blake were more than friends. With Blake at her side, Jane could've shared the very throne of Asgard. Now…they are about to become the bitterest of enemies. And if Valkyrie falls, she'll have lost more than a crown. All of the Ten Realms are at stake — not to mention the life of All-Father Thor!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHAMPIONS #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EVE L. EWING (W) • BOB QUINN (A) • Cover by TONI INFANTE

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

Guest-Starring CYCLOPS and the MARAUDERS!

Avast, ye! CHAMPIONS ON THE HIGH SEAS! NOVA, IRONHEART, MILES and MS. MARVEL have narrowly escaped C.R.A.D.L.E. for now with the help of their old teammate, but it's out of the frying pan and into the...ocean..

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #8

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

MARDI GRAS VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

• Students of Strange Academy go on a perfectly normal field trip… to space… uncovering a magical artifact… with Rocket and Groot. • Yep, perfectly normal.

• Meanwhile, WHAT IS THE RING OF DREAD?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RUNAWAYS #33

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ANDRES GENOLET (A) • Cover by KRIS ANKA

• The Runaways are back! Not even a global pandemic, a seemingly endless contentious election and a possible Tik Tok shutdown can stop Gert, Chase, Victor, Molly, Nico, Karolina and Gib.

• And a new challenge beckons as they explore one of the most terrifying Marvel Universe locations ever-- HIGH SCHOOL!

• It goes better for some than others.

• For those who don't think High School is an authentic Marvel Universe location, you may be interested that the X-MEN come calling for the Runaways' own Molly Hayes.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using CODE MAR201042

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #19

JIM ZUB (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by E.M. GIST - NOV200586

LAND OF THE LOTUS STARTS HERE!

CONAN's march to Khitai has landed him as the prisoner of the imperial guard…but it will take more than chains to keep a Cimmerian down! As Conan plans his escape, what dreaded beasts lurk in the land of Khitai, and what new dangers will impede his quest to return the TOOTH OF THE NIGHTSTAR to its rightful master? The travels of Conan the Barbarian continue with the perfect jumping-on point for new or lapsed readers! Join us as we welcome new series penciler CORY SMITH to the Hyborian Age in this epic adventure!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Order using CODE NOV200585

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by Ashley Witter

ALL-NEW SERIES CONTINUES!

WHO DESTROYED ONE OF THE JEDI'S DEADLIEST ENEMIES?

• The NIHIL strike! A ship found adrift in space, the crew brutally slaughtered and cargo stolen.

• What terror awaits the THE JEDI OF STARLIGHT BEACON as they explore the wreck?

• Newly knighted KEEVE TRENNIS must overcome her insecurity in the face of new teammates, but can she trust her closest ally?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS #11

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPOUSE

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY DAN MORA

OPERATION STARLIGHT GOES SUPERNOVA!

• The mission to reunite the REBEL FLEET is countered by a deadly trap sprung by the cunning COMMANDER ZAHRA!

• How will WEDGE ANTILLES, SHARA BEY and the other elite pilots of STARLIGHT SQUADRON survive?

• And then there's LANDO CALRISSIAN... forced to choose between THE REBELLION and one of his oldest friends!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPOUSE

THE RED HORROR!

• After passing the test of THE EYE OF WEBBISH BOGG, DARTH VADER has learned the route to the hidden location of THE EMPEROR'S greatest secrets!

• But in THE RED NEBULA along the way, can Vader survive the onslaught of the greatest predator in the galaxy? Especially if the monster's most brutal attack transcends the physical?

• And what horrors await the Emperor if a transformed Vader makes it to his dark door?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

SPIDER-GWEN OMNIBUS HC RODRIGUEZ COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JASON LATOUR, HANNAH BLUMENREICH, TOM TAYLOR, ROBBIE THOMPSON, DENNIS HOPELESS & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, CHRIS VISIONS, BENGAL, HANNAH BLUMENREICH, OLIVIA MARGRAF, MARCIO TAKARA, VANESA R. DEL REY, TANA FORD, JOELLE JONES, NICO LEON, SARA PICHELLI & MORE

COVERS BY ROBBI RODRIGUEZ & NICK BRADSHAW

Out of the Spider-Verse, Gwen Stacy swings into action as the Spider-Woman of Earth-65 — a neighborhood like no other! Gwen balances super hero life with being the daughter of a cop — and playing drums in up-and-coming band, the Mary Janes! And you won't believe her reality's versions of the Lizard, the Osborns, Matt Murdock, Captain America, Frank Castle and more! The dimension-hopping Gwen joins a team-up of Spider-Women, and sparks fly when she meets Miles Morales! But troubles mount up at home, where she becomes S.H.I.E.L.D.'s most wanted — and problems with her powers lead to the introduction of Earth-65's Venom! Experience Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez's complete, world-building run! Collecting EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2, SPIDER-GWEN (2015A) #1-5, SPIDER-GWEN (2015B) #1-34, SPIDER-GWEN ANNUAL #1, ALL-NEW WOLVERINE ANNUAL #1, SPIDER-WOMEN ALPHA and OMEGA, SILK (2015B) #7-8, SPIDER-WOMAN (2015) #6-7 and SPIDER-MAN (2016) #12-14.

1224 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93038-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



SPIDER-GWEN OMNIBUS HC BRADSHAW COVER (DM ONLY)

1224 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93039-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS COMPANION HC ADAM KUBERT COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by HOWARD MACKIE, SCOTT LOBDELL, RALPH MACCHIO, JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, BRIAN K. VAUGHAN, TERRY KAVANAGH, JUDD WINICK, TONY BEDARD, MARIANO NICIEZA, RICK REMENDER & MORE

Penciled by TERRY DODSON, IAN CHURCHILL, JOE BENNETT, STEVE EPTING, NICK NAPOLITANO, ROGER CRUZ, LUKE ROSS, TREVOR MCCARTHY, CARLOS PACHECO, JIM CALAFIORE, CHRIS BACHALO, HECTOR GOMEZ, KEVIN HOPGOOD, DAVE WILKINS & MORE

Covers by ADAM KUBERT & BRYAN HITCH

ON SALE JUNE 2021

It's a return trip to the dark, dystopian Age of Apocalypse! Untold tales of Apocalypse's rise to power and the beginning of the X-Men's underground resistance! Blink's extradimensional exploits! The desperate struggle of Earth's remaining non-mutant heroes! And after Apocalypse's defeat, a deeply scarred Earth tries to rebuild…but some of the AoA's most powerful mutants have escaped into the Marvel Universe! All the orphaned AoA adventures are collected in one oversize volume! Collecting X-MEN CHRONICLES #1-2, TALES FROM THE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1-2, X-MAN #-1 and #53-54, BLINK #1-4, X-UNIVERSE #1-2, EXILES (2001) #60-61, X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1-6 and ONE-SHOT, WHAT IF? (1989) #77 and #81 and WHAT IF? X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE — plus material from HULK: BROKEN WORLDS #2, X-MAN ANNUAL '96, OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE: AGE OF APOCALYPSE 2005 and AGE OF APOCALYPSE subplot pages.

992 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93000-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS COMPANION HC HITCH COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

992 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93001-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS HC BILLY TAN COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, MARK WAID, FABIAN NICIEZA, JEPH LOEB, LARRY HAMA, JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, WARREN ELLIS & HOWARD MACKIE

Penciled by ROGER CRUZ, ANDY KUBERT, STEVE EPTING, CHRIS BACHALO, JOE MADUREIRA, ADAM KUBERT, STEVE SKROCE, KEN LASHLEY, TONY DANIEL, SALVADOR LARROCA & MORE

Covers by BILLY TAN & JOE MADUREIRA

ON SALE JUNE 2021

Charles Xavier is dead — killed in the past during a time-travel accident — and without his dream, the present has become a nightmare! Apocalypse rules with an iron fist, ruthlessly enforcing his "survival of the fittest" creed…but hidden among a downtrodden humankind are Magneto's ragtag freedom fighters: the X-Men! When Bishop, last survivor of the true Marvel Universe, explains how the world went wrong, these embittered mutants must risk everything — and undertake a dangerous and complex quest — to put things right! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #320-321, X-MEN (1991) #40-41, CABLE (1993) #20, X-MEN ALPHA and OMEGA, AMAZING X-MEN (1995) #1-4, ASTONISHING X-MEN (1995) #1-4, FACTOR X #1-4, GAMBIT & THE X-TERNALS #1-4, GENERATION NEXT #1-4, WEAPON X (1995) #1-4, X-CALIBRE #1-4, X-MAN #1-4, AGE OF APOCALYPSE: THE CHOSEN and X-MEN ASHCAN #2.

1072 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93002-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS HC MADUREIRA COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

1072 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93003-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

HEROES REBORN OMNIBUS HC BOOTH COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ROB LIEFELD, JEPH LOEB, JAMES ROBINSON, JIM VALENTINO, WALTER SIMONSON, JIM LEE, BRANDON CHOI, SCOTT LOBDELL & PETER DAVID

Penciled by ROB LIEFELD, JOE PHILLIPS, JOE BENNETT, CHAP YAEP, IAN CHURCHILL, MICHAEL RYAN, JIM LEE, BRETT BOOTH, RON LIM, WHILCE PORTACIO, RYAN BENJAMIN, TERRY SHOEMAKER, ED BENES, MIKE DEODATO JR. & MORE

Covers by BRETT BOOTH & JIM LEE

Marvel's greatest heroes, revamped and reborn! Featuring Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, the FF and more — on a whole new world, boldly reimagined by the hottest creators of the 1990s! Steve Rogers takes on the mantle of the Sentinel of Liberty, gains a brand-new sidekick and faces down the Red Skull! Cap, Hawkeye, Vision, Swordsman, Hellcat and more form the Avengers, but can they awaken Thor and defeat the devious Loki? The Fantastic Four face old threats for the first time, from the Mole Man to Doctor Doom! The newly forged Iron Man takes on Hydra and the incredible Hulk! But can these reborn heroes save the Earth from the hunger of Galactus? Collecting HEROES REBORN #1/2, CAPTAIN AMERICA (1996) #1-12, AVENGERS (1996) #1-12, FANTASTIC FOUR (1996) #1-12, IRON MAN (1996) #1-12 and material from INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #450.

1360 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92971-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

HEROES REBORN OMNIBUS HC LEE COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

1360 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92972-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 15 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by FRANK MILLER & ROGER McKENZIE with MICHAEL FLEISHER, DAVID MICHELINIE & RALPH MACCHIO

Penciled by FRANK MILLER with STEVE DITKO & PAUL GULACY

Cover by FRANK MILLER

One of the most influential runs in not just Marvel history, but all of comics history begins with the arrival of Frank Miller as the creative force behind DAREDEVIL! Miller remade the mythos of the Man Without Fear, first illustrating Roger McKenzie's scripts with art partner Klaus Janson, then taking over as both writer and artist. Miller grinds the grit of New York City's streets into every page, blending super heroics with the dark tone of noir crime thrillers. DD squares off against Doctor Octopus, the Hulk, Gladiator and the psychotic side of Bullseye before Miller introduces a new icon: the assassin Elektra! And her tempestuous relationship with Matt Murdock will form the unforgettable backdrop to DD's war against the Kingpin! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #159-172 and material from BIZARRE ADVENTURES #25.

368 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92927-5

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 15 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 307 (DM ONLY)

368 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92928-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL. 13 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & ANN NOCENTI with BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. & ARTHUR ADAMS with BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, RICK LEONARDI & JUNE BRIGMAN

Cover by RICK LEONARDI

Chris Claremont and John Romita Jr. are joined by a host of all-star illustrators for a groundbreaking X-Men Masterworks! It's all in the family for Cyclops as his son Nathan Summers — later known as Cable — is born, and his "Days of Future Past" daughter Rachel comes to terms with her Phoenix Force powers! Storm duels Cyclops for team leadership as the threat of the Beyonder looms, Nightcrawler takes a solo turn in an adventure beautifully drawn by June Brigman, and Barry Windsor-Smith crafts a brutal Wolverine tale. And a showdown between Wolverine and Phoenix presages war with the Hellfire Club and Nimrod! Plus: Ann Nocenti and Arthur Adams' quintessentially '80s limited series introducing the dimension-spanning adventurer and future X-Man Longshot is restored for the Masterworks! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #201-209, LONGSHOT #1-6 and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #33.

496 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92945-9

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL. 13 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 308 (DM ONLY)

496 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92946-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 2 HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TA-NEHISI COATES, MICHAEL CHO & ANTHONY FALCONE

Penciled by JASON MASTERS, SEAN IZAAKSE, NIKO WALTER, BOB QUINN, LUCAS WERNECK, DANIEL ACUÑA, LEONARD KIRK & MICHAEL CHO

Cover by ALEX ROSS

ON SALE JUNE 2021

Ta-Nehisi Coates continues to put the Sentinel of Liberty through the wringer! Framed for a crime he did not commit and pursued by a dogged Nick Fury, Steve Rogers takes on the Power Elite and their insidious minions — with help from the Daughters of Liberty! Disgraced and hunted, Steve has been forced underground — but he's not down and out yet. And the hour is drawing nigh when he will once again pick up the shield and don the stars and stripes! But which of Steve's closest allies will do the same with the armor of the Iron Patriot? And who will be the new Agent 13? But even as Captain America returns, so too does his greatest enemy — and now Steve Rogers must marshal his forces to face the reborn Red Skull! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2018) #13-25.

288 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92543-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DOCTOR STRANGE: THE OATH MARVEL SELECT HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

Penciled by MARCOS MARTIN

Cover by MARCOS MARTIN

ON SALE JUNE 2021

One of the greatest Strange Tales of all features in our series of graphic novels handpicked by Marvel Editorial to showcase pivotal storylines written and drawn by some of Marvel's most acclaimed creators! Dr. Stephen Strange embarks on the most important paranormal investigation of his career as he sets out to solve an attempted murder — his own! And with his most trusted friend also at death's door, Strange must turn to an unexpected corner of the Marvel Universe to recruit a new ally — the one and only Night Nurse! The spellbinding storytelling of Brian K. Vaughan and the visual trickery of Marcos Martin combine to create one truly magical Doctor Strange saga! Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE: THE OATH #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92969-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

POWER PACK CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 BOGDANOVE COVER HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON, JULIANNA JONES, STEVE HEYER, JON BOGDANOVE, TERRY AUSTIN, JUDITH BOGDANOVE, DWAYNE MCDUFFIE, MICHAEL HIGGINS, SETH KRUCHOW, SHON C. BURY, JONATHAN HICKMAN, DEVIN GRAYSON & MORE

Penciled by SAL VELLUTO, JON BOGDANOVE, JUNE BRIGMAN, WHILCE PORTACIO, TOD SMITH, GRAY MORROW, MIKE MANLEY, ERNIE COLÓN, STEVE BUCCELLATO, TOM MORGAN, CHRIS WOZNIAK, COLLEEN DORAN, NEIL EDWARDS, NICK DRAGOTTA, MARIKA CRESTA & MORE

COVERS BY JON BOGDANOVE & JUNE BRIGMAN

Share the growing pains of Marvel's super-powered siblings, Power Pack! Still getting used to their mixed-up abilities, Alex, Julie, Jack and Katie take on an old foe — with help from the New Mutants! But the Bogeyman becomes more monstrous than ever amid a demonic invasion that changes everything! The Punisher drops by, Franklin Richards returns and the Pack heads to space for a revelation-filled rematch with the Snarks! The kids struggle with peer pressure, pollution and puberty — and Alex goes through some very unexpected changes! But will the Powers' powers ever go back to normal? Collecting POWER PACK (1984) #37-62, EXCALIBUR (1988) #29, POWER PACK HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1, POWER PACK (2000) #1-4, FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #574, FF (2011) #15, POWER PACK (2017) #63, POWER PACK: GROW UP! and material from MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #6 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #55.

1056 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93036-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



POWER PACK CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BRIGMAN COVER (DM ONLY)

1056 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93037-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JIM LEE COVER

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by PETER DAVID, ARCHIE GOODWIN, JO DUFFY, WALTER SIMONSON, ALAN DAVIS, MARV WOLFMAN, ERIK LARSEN, MICHAEL HIGGINS, HOWARD MACKIE & MORE

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, JOHN BYRNE, GENE COLAN, KLAUS JANSON, BARRY KITSON, BILL JAASKA, HOWARD CHAYKIN, MIKE MIGNOLA, ALAN DAVIS, ERIK LARSEN, ROB LIEFELD, DAVE ROSS, PAUL RYAN & MARK TEXEIRA

COVERS BY JIM LEE, JOHN BYRNE & BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

The best there is, by some of comics' greatest talents! On the cutthroat island of Madripoor, Wolverine and Jessica Drew take on an evil cult that plans to raise an ancient demon with the mystical Gehenna Stone! An old friend's death leads Logan to Nick Fury, but what is the surprising secret under the new Scorpio's mask? Wolverine battles an unexpected foe in the jungles of the Savage Land — but when he follows a trail of tainted cocaine to Central America, can a young revolutionary help a sick and infected Logan survive against Tiger Shark? And what is the Lazarus Project? Plus: Wolverine crosses paths with Spider-Man, the Hulk, Ghost Rider and more! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #11-30, WOLVERINE/NICK FURY: THE SCORPIO CONNECTION, WOLVERINE: THE JUNGLE ADVENTURE, WOLVERINE: BLOODLUST and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #38-71.

1024 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92995-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BYRNE COVER (DM ONLY)

1024 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92996-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC WINDSOR-SMITH COVER (DM ONLY)

1024 PGS./Rated T+ ...$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93052-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MAN-THING OMNIBUS HC OLIVETTI COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ROY THOMAS, GERRY CONWAY, STEVE GERBER, TONY ISABELLA, LEN WEIN, MARV WOLFMAN, CHRIS CLAREMONT, RALPH MACCHIO, MICHAEL FLEISHER, DOUG MCKENZIE & J.M. DEMATTEIS

Penciled by GRAY MORROW, JOHN BUSCEMA, RICH BUCKLER, JIM STARLIN, VAL MAYERIK, MIKE PLOOG, ALFREDO ALCALA, VICENTE ALCAZAR, RICO RIVAL, ED HANNIGAN, RON WILSON, JIM MOONEY, TOM SUTTON, JOHN BYRNE, DON PERLIN, GENE COLAN, LARRY HAMA & PAT BRODERICK

Covers by ARIEL OLIVETTI & FRANK BRUNNER

Neither wholly plant nor animal, neither entirely self-aware nor totally non-sentient, the creature called the Man-Thing is unique, unchanging and alone — but none who encounter him can ever be the same again. Empathic by nature and drawn to fight evil, his shambling visage inspires fear — and whatever knows fear burns at the Man-Thing's touch! Whether danger rises from the swamp or the city, the past or the future, outer space or the human soul, the Man-Thing awaits! Collecting ASTONISHING TALES (1970) #12-13, FEAR #11-19, MAN-THING (1974) #1-22, GIANT-SIZE MAN-THING #1-3, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #197-198, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #68, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #43, MAN-THING (1979) #1-11 and DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #41 — plus material from SAVAGE TALES (1971) #1, FEAR #10, GIANT-SIZE MAN-THING #4-5, MONSTERS UNLEASHED (1973) #5 and #8-9 and RAMPAGING HULK (1977) #7.

1192 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92921-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



MAN-THING OMNIBUS HC BRUNNER COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

1192 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92922-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 5: VENOM BEYOND TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DONNY CATES

Penciled by IBAN COELLO, JUAN GEDEON, LUKE ROSS & RYAN STEGMAN

Cover by DAVE DORMAN

When a dangerous armored foe named Virus erupts into Venom's life, he threatens to rip away everything Eddie Brock holds dear. His son, his symbiote — even himself! But as their battle spirals out of control, reality itself escapes Venom's grasp — and he finds himself somewhere beyond! As if one new threat weren't bad enough, an entirely different foe rears its monstrous head as Eddie and Dylan try to make their way through a different — and highly dangerous — world. Thankfully, they enlist the help of new allies, some of whom have familiar faces — and one of whom Eddie may never want to leave! But as the full horrors of their strange surroundings and the nightmarish Codex become clear, Venom will soon have to make an impossible choice! Collecting VENOM (2018) #26-30 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020 (SPIDER-MAN/VENOM).

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92021-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: LAST REMAINS COMPANION TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by NICK SPENCER & MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Penciled by FEDERICO VICENTINI & TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover by MARCELO FERREIRA

A storyline so huge, it can't be contained within the pages of one book! Kindred's assault is so epic, it will sweep up the other spider-heroes of the Marvel Universe in its wake. Miles Morales, Gwen "Ghost-Spider" Stacy, Silk, Spider-Woman and more are about to be inducted into the Order of the Web — and now they must somehow find a way to help Peter Parker win the fight of his life! But a world-altering bombshell is rolling toward one of Marvel fandom's favorite characters, and someone is on the group's trail that is not going to make their quest easy! Doctor Strange gets tangled up in the drama — and so do Mary Jane and a classic Spidey villain — as the "Last Remains" saga races to its heart-breaking conclusion! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #50.LR-54.LR.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92779-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 11: LAST REMAINS TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by NICK SPENCER

Penciled by PATRICK GLEASON & MARK BAGLEY

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

Spider-Man just took the beating of his life — and that's only the beginning! Kindred — the mystery villain who has been plaguing Peter Parker's life from the shadows — is stepping out on stage for the first time, and Spider-Man is not ready for the havoc that will result. Now the wall-crawler must seek out the aid of one of his oldest allies: Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme. But it's not going to be enough! To take the fight to Kindred, will Peter be forced to consider the unthinkable? If you think you've seen a brutal Spider-Man fight before, you are wrong. This one is going to change the way you look at Spidey — and the way Peter Parker looks at himself! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #50-55.

160 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92587-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTRAMAN VOL. 1: THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM

Penciled by FRANCESCO MANNA & MICHAEL CHO

Cover by ED McGUINNESS

Ultraman rises at Marvel! In the darkness there lurk Kaiju — terrifying and unfathomable monsters. Between them and the rest of us stands the United Science Patrol! But who are these enigmatic defenders, and how do they perform their miracles? Shin Hayata and Kiki Fuji have spent half a lifetime trying to find out — and now their quest drives them toward a decades-old dark secret and a collision course with a mysterious warrior from beyond the stars! Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Mat Groom (Self/Made) and Francesco Manna (AVENGERS) reimagine the classic origin of a pop culture icon! The histories of two worlds, the experiences of two lives and the destinies of two heroes must reconcile as Ultra and Man struggle to become one — and if they don't, neither will survive! Collecting THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN #1-5.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92571-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SHANG-CHI BY GENE LUEN YANG VOL. 1: BROTHERS & SISTERS TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GENE LUEN YANG

Penciled by DIKE RUAN & PHILIP TAN

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

The Marvel Universe's greatest fighter returns to a world of death and destruction he thought he left behind! An ancient and evil secret society has remained in hiding since the death of their leader, Zheng Zu. But now a successor has been chosen to shift the balance of power in the world: Zheng Zu's son, Shang-Chi! In a fractious family reunion, Shang-Chi gets to know the siblings he never knew he had, including the deadly Sister Hammer! But who among them can he trust — and who is trying to kill him? Shang-Chi will find out the hard way as his life ends up on the line — and the only one who can save him is…his father? But isn't he dead?! Collecting SHANG-CHI #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92485-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK WIDOW BY KELLY THOMPSON VOL. 1: THE TIES THAT BIND TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Something is very wrong with Natasha: She's…happy?! Kelly Thompson. Black Widow. 'Nuff said! The best-selling, Eisner Award–nominated writer of CAPTAIN MARVEL joins rising-star artist Elena Casagrande to change everything for Natasha Romanoff! The Widow has been a spy almost as long as she's been alive. And she's never stopped running, whether she was working for the good guys or the bad. But retirement definitely agrees with the world's deadliest woman as she revels in the perfect life she never dreamed she could have. But scratch the surface of that perfect life and you'll find something very wrong lurking beneath it — and a woman like Nat just can't help but scratch. Beyond San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge lies a mystery only the Marvel Universe's greatest spy can solve! Prepare for a can't-miss thrill ride! Collecting BLACK WIDOW (2020) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92483-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN VOL. 1: BIG IRON TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Penciled by CAFU

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Tony Stark is looking to restart his engine. He's going back to basics, putting away his high-tech toys and high-profile image so he can get his hands dirty again. It's time to put on some old-fashioned metal — and fly! But can Tony really lay down that Stark-sized ego? Life just isn't that simple, something old friends and frustrating foes are quick to point out. So Iron Man takes the fight back to the streets, facing down old-school villains like Arcade and the Absorbing Man. But what's really going on in Tony's head? As old friends like Hellcat try to help him find peace of mind, lurking on the horizon is a threat Tony — and the entire cosmos — hasn't seen in years. Prepare for the new saga of Korvac! Collecting IRON MAN (2020) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92551-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAWN OF X VOL. 15 TPB

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS, BENJAMIN PERCY, ED BRISSON, GERRY DUGGAN, JONATHAN HICKMAN & ROD REIS

Penciled by DAVID BALDEÓN, VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC, MARCO FAILLA, STEFANO CASELLI, MATTEO LOLLI & ROD REIS

Cover by TBD

Shocks and surprises in the Dawn of X! Every streamer in the Mojoverse is desperate to get a little of the X-magic on their channel — but all X-Factor wants is to figure out who murdered a Krakoan citizen! In the snowbound darkness of the north, Wolverine is a prisoner of Dracula! The human world never seems to tire of lashing out at Krakoa, but the New Mutants have their ways of returning the favor! Captain Kate Pryde is dead, and the Marauders mourn their staggering loss! And why has the enigmatic Fantomex broken into his own artificial realm, the World? Collecting X-FACTOR (2020) #3, WOLVERINE (2020) #5, NEW MUTANTS (2019) #12, MARAUDERS #11-12 and GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: FANTOMEX.

168 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92772-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



JUGGERNAUT: NO STOPPING NOW TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by RON GARNEY

Cover by GEOFFREY SHAW

Can't stop, won't stop! A mystic gem. An avatar of destruction. A force of overwhelming power. An embittered man with a life of regret. Nothing can stop the Juggernaut — except himself! Buildings fall, chaos reigns and the Juggernaut does what the mystical Cyttorak empowered him to do — but Cain Marko, the man beneath the helmet, is done letting others pick up the pieces of the things he's destroyed. It's time for the Juggernaut to take some responsibility! But when Cain stands trial, will justice catch up with him — or will he tear down the system? Plus: Who is D-Cel, and how will she change Cain's life? And what happens when Juggy decides the Immortal Hulk needs to answer for his own lifetime's worth of smashing? It's a bold new direction for the unstoppable Juggernaut! Collecting JUGGERNAUT (2020) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92450-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CONAN THE BARBARIAN BY JIM ZUB VOL. 1: INTO THE CRUCIBLE TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JIM ZUB

Penciled by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO, ROBERT GILL & LUCA PIZZARI

Cover by E.M. GIST

Unfamiliar ground! Conan has faced many foes since leaving Cimmeria, but the greatest challenge lies ahead — in the mystical Uttara Kuru, farther on the eastern border than the young barbarian has ever traveled! When Conan inadvertently agrees to be the latest entrant to the Great Crucible, the people of the city support their foreign champion — but what deadly dangers does the Crucible hold, and what will Conan sacrifice to overcome his ordeal? Armed with only his strength and wits and a local boy named Delian to translate for him, Conan must survive a series of lethal traps and a cadre of murderous rivals out to end his participation — permanently! But when the barbarian sets his sights on the Tooth of the Nightstar, will he claim the deadly blade, or will it claim him? Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (2019) #13-18.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92095-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS VOL. 2: OPERATION STARLIGHT TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by RAMON ROSANAS & JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Eradicate all resistance! Commander Ellian Zahra has been tasked by the terrifying Darth Vader with the job of tracking down the remnants of the rebel fleet, scattered across the galaxy since the Battle of Hoth. But what is behind her bitter and personal quest for revenge against Leia Organa? When the powerful, dark secret is revealed, the rebels' Fourth and Seventh Divisions will pay the price! Luke Skywalker, Wedge Antilles and Shara Bey must fly into battle against an onslaught of TIE fighters in one of the greatest dogfights ever witnessed! Meanwhile, the Rebel Alliance's elite operations team, the Pathfinders, will take on a daring heist right under the nose of the Emperor — with Lando and Lobot along for the ride! Collecting STAR WARS (2020) #7-11.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92079-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: NEW WOLF RISING TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TABOO & BENJAMIN JACKENDOFF

Penciled by SCOT EATON

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

A new Werewolf by Night is prowling the American Southwest — but all is not as it seems! A young man, a family curse and an unholy experiment prove to be a dangerous combination for a small town in Arizona. All young Jake wants is to protect his people, but who will protect him from the monster within? Jake soon finds himself in way over his head, and the law — and Red Wolf — are closing in! With his entire life in chaos, Jake's only way out may be to fully embrace the secret history of…the Werewolf by Night! Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas and writer Benjamin Jackendoff team up with artist Scot Eaton to tell an epic tale of righteous fury, lycanthropic legacy and incredible transformation in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Collecting WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (2020) #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92474-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS TREASURY EDITION TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MARK WAID with DENNIS O'NEIL

Penciled by NEAL ADAMS with MIKE WIERINGO

Cover by NEAL ADAMS

Legendary artist Neal Adams illustrates his first ever full-length Fantastic Four story — and FF legend Mark Waid is back to join him! An unstoppable meteor of unknown origin has just erupted from hyperspace — and unless the Fantastic Four can keep it from hitting Manhattan, millions will die! But worse is yet to come. Galactus has vanished — and only he has the power to defeat his Negative Zone equivalent, the mysterious Antithesis! The Silver Surfer leads Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny on a mad race across the galaxy in search of the World-Eater — but if they fail, desperate times may call for desperate measures. Cosmic rays gave them their powers — but what will the Power Cosmic do to the FF?! Plus: Two classic tales by Waid and Adams! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #1-4, X-MEN (1963) #65 and FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #60.

144 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92863-6

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 4 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by ESAD RIBIC, SALVADOR LARROCA, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, SIMONE BIANCHI, RAGS MORALES, VALERIO SCHITI, KEV WALKER & MORE

Cover by MIKE DEODATO

ON SALE MARCH 2021

Jonathan Hickman's saga gets even more epic! From the ashes of INFINITY, the Avengers evolve once again — and a new Illuminati gathers in a bid to save the multiverse! The Avengers confront a visitor from the future and familiar faces from the past! Then, the Time Gem sends the team on a journey into tomorrow — first 50, then 500, 5,000 and finally 50,000 years from now! The first Avenger meets the last, the Avengers World crumbles and the darkest secret of all is revealed! Meanwhile, the Illuminati grapples with the enigmatic Black Swan and the Mapmakers — and Black Panther and Namor have a blood feud to settle. But must a perfect world be destroyed so Earth can live? Collecting AVENGERS (2012) #24-34 and NEW AVENGERS (2013) #13-23.

528 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92648-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS ACADEMY: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Penciled by SEAN CHEN, TOM RANEY, TOM GRUMMETT, KARL MOLINE, TIMOTHY GREEN II & ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

ON SALE MARCH 2021

New students, new teachers, new campus — same life-threatening dangers! The Avengers Academy has moved to California and thrown open its doors to all young adventurers — including X-23, Lightspeed and the new White Tiger! And they're joined by an additional instructor: Hawkeye! But tragedy strikes when a faculty member is murdered, and the killer hides in their midst! Can the old and new students band together to root out the traitor? Plus: When war erupts between the Avengers and the X-Men, that conflict brings the teenage mutants from Utopia to the Academy — but are they guests or prisoners? When Sebastian Shaw strikes, it may not matter! Graduation day draws near for the students — but when a corporate magnate plots to "cure" the world of super heroes, will any of them make it to their final exams? Collecting AVENGERS ACADEMY #21-39.

416 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92314-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HERCULES: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GREG PAK & FRED VAN LENTE

Penciled by CLAYTON HENRY, RODNEY BUCHEMI, TAKESHI MIYAZAWA, DIETRICH SMITH, RYAN STEGMAN & REILLY BROWN

Cover by ED McGUINNESS

ON SALE MARCH 2021

No rest for warriors! Hercules is looking for some R&R — and hopes to find it in the arms of Namora! But the Greek Goliath is called to action when the Amazons attack Atlantis! What strange artifact are they searching for, and how do they plan to reshape the entire world? Amadeus Cho picks a side, but it might not be Herc's! Then, Hercules' ancient ascent from mere mortal to Olympian god is finally revealed in a classic origin tale! And as Hera consolidates power in the Olympus Group, Herc clashes with Norman Osborn's Dark Avengers — including his half-brother Ares! Plus: A terrible threat to the Dark Elves is a job for Thor! But what happens if the Odinson is unavailable? Presenting Thor-cules! (Hercu-Thor?) And at long last, Amadeus Cho learns the truth about what happened to his family! Collecting INCREDIBLE HERCULES #121-137.

440 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92348-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SHANG-CHI: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MARTIAL ARTIST TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, BEN RAAB, JOHN OSTRANDER, DAN SLOTT, WARREN ELLIS & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by CARLOS PACHECO, PASQUAL FERRY, PAULO SIQUEIRA, DAVID AJA & MIKE DEODATO JR.

Cover by GIL KANE

Shang-Chi demonstrates his martial-arts prowess across the Marvel Universe! There's hellfire in Hong Kong as the Master of Kung Fu lends his deadly hands to the X-Men's cause in battle with Sebastian Shaw and the Kingpin! Then, he and Wolverine join Iron Fist and the Heroes for Hire, tackling pirates on the high seas off Madripoor! But when Mister Negative exploits the chaos of Shadowland, Shang-Chi and Spider-Man must stop the villain's Inner Demons from adding Hell's Kitchen to his criminal empire! Plus: When Arnim Zola threatens Earth, only Shang-Chi, Steve Rogers and Black Widow stand between us and oblivion! And when the Master of Kung Fu joins the Avengers, he shows exactly why he's one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes! Collecting X-MEN (1991) #62-64, HEROES FOR HIRE (1997) #18-19, SHADOWLAND: SPIDER-MAN, SECRET AVENGERS (2010) #18 and AVENGERS (2012) #11.

192 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92527-7

TRIM SIZE: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

USE Diamond Code: APR201112

ACTS OF VENGEANCE: SPIDER-MAN & THE X-MEN TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE, GERRY CONWAY, ARCHIE GOODWIN, JAMES D. HUDNALL, LOUISE SIMONSON & CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by COLLEEN DORAN, ERIK LARSEN, TODD MCFARLANE, SAL BUSCEMA, ALEX SAVIUK, JOHN BYRNE, JOHN CALIMEE, ROB LIEFELD, JIM LEE & TERRY SHOEMAKER

Cover by TODD MCFARLANE

ON SALE MARCH 2021

Loki's villainous machinations pit Spider-Man and the X-Men against unfamiliar foes! Spidey has his hands full with powerful sparring partners like Graviton, Magneto and the terrifying Tri-Sentinel — but when a cosmic upgrade boosts his powers, the ruthless Doctor Doom puts the web-slinger in his crosshairs! Meanwhile, the X-Men take on the Mandarin — and Psylocke is transformed! Teeth meet claws when Wolverine battles Tiger Shark! Nitro and the Vulture target the New Mutants' Rusty and Skids! And it's tyrant vs. trickster when Apocalypse faces Loki! Plus: Alpha Flight tackles an unholy alliance of super villains — including Nekra, the Scorpion and the Owl! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #326-329, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #158-160, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #59-61 and #64-65, WOLVERINE (1988) #19-20, ALPHA FLIGHT (1983) #79-80, NEW MUTANTS (1983) #86, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #256-258 and material from X-FACTOR (1986) #50.

504 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92311-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



CAPTAIN MARVEL VS. ROGUE TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, BRIAN REED, CHRISTOS GAGE, KELLY THOMPSON & SIMON FURMAN

Penciled by MICHAEL GOLDEN, DAVE COCKRUM, WALTER SIMONSON, JIM LEE, MIKE WIERINGO, DAVID BALDEÓN, CARMEN CARNERO, MIKE VOSBURG & MIKE GUSTOVICH

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

ON SALE MARCH 2021

One of the mightiest Avengers vs. one of the most steadfast X-Men! Rogue used to be a villain, and she and Captain Marvel once clashed in a battle that left both women changed forever! On behalf of the Brotherhood, Rogue ambushed Carol — and permanently absorbed her memories and powers! As Rogue battled the Avengers, Carol struggled to rebuild her life. Tormented by Carol's memories, Rogue eventually reformed. The two powerhouses have crossed paths time and again since then, both as enemies and reluctant allies. But can Captain Marvel and Rogue ever find a way to bury the hatchet — other than in each other's heads? Collecting AVENGERS ANNUAL #10; UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #158, #171 and #269; MS. MARVEL (2006) #9-10; X-MEN LEGACY (2008) #269-270; CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #4-5 and material from MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #11.

288 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92651-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN BY TODD MCFARLANE: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TODD MCFARLANE, ROB LIEFELD & FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by TODD MCFARLANE & ROB LIEFELD

Cover by TODD MCFARLANE

The book that transformed comics! Todd McFarlane became a superstar illustrating AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, but he changed the industry forever with his next project: the "adjectiveless" SPIDER-MAN! Taking on both writing and art duties, McFarlane ushered Peter Parker into a gritty new era — and it began with "Torment"! When the Big Apple's streets run red with blood, the web-slinger heads into the sewers to stop the Lizard's homicidal rampage. But what is driving his old friend and foe? Plus: Ghost Rider lends a bony hand when the deranged Hobgoblin returns, the wall-crawler finds himself at the center of a clash of claws between Wolverine and Wendigo and Pete goes back in black to face Morbius the Living Vampire! And in the ultimate nineties team-up, Spidey joins X-Force to battle the unstoppable Juggernaut! Collecting SPIDER-MAN (1990) #1-14 and #16 and X-FORCE (1991) #4.

440 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92373-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: THE SENTINELS LIVE TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #3 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by GARY FRIEDRICH, ARNOLD DRAKE, ROY THOMAS, LINDA FITE, DENNIS O'NEIL & JERRY SIEGEL

Penciled by DON HECK, WERNER ROTH, GEORGE TUSKA, JIM STERANKO, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, NEAL ADAMS, MARIE SEVERIN & SAL BUSCEMA

Cover by JIM STERANKO

Professor X is dead! The X-Men have gone their separate ways! In the late 1960s, searching for a way to reinvigorate its poorest-selling super heroes, Marvel was trying anything and everything. With the title on the verge of cancellation, writer Roy Thomas and artist Neal Adams suddenly clicked — and the rest is history! Their epic evolution of the X-Men defines the team to this day. Adams' lavish and dynamic visuals and Thomas' challenging and contemporary stories combined in a book that throbbed with the pulse of the times. Their iconic stories collected here introduce Cyclops' brother Havok, the vampiric villain Sauron, the Savage Land Mutates and X-Man-to-be Sunfire! Not to mention the Living Pharaoh, a classic team-up with Ka-Zar…and don't forget the return of Magneto! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #46-66, KA-ZAR (1970) #2-3 and MARVEL TALES (1964) #30.

512 PGS./All Ages …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92851-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: THE FATE OF THE PHOENIX TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #7 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE with JO DUFFY & SCOTT EDELMAN

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE with JOHN ROMITA JR., KEN LANDGRAF & BRENT ANDERSON

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

Chris Claremont and John Byrne's collaboration ranks among the greatest comics has ever known. But of their many iconic X-MEN stories, none was more epic or influential than the "Dark Phoenix Saga"! The X-Men have fought many battles, set out on galaxy-spanning adventures and grappled with enemies of limitless might, but nothing could prepare them for their most shocking fight: One of their own teammates, Jean Grey, has gained power beyond all comprehension, corrupting her into the Dark Phoenix! Now the X-Men must fight the woman they cherish, or her unquenchable fire will consume the universe itself! Also featuring Wolverine vs. Wendigo, the dystopian "Days of Future Past" and more! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #129-141, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #142-143, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #4, MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #26-27, PHOENIX: THE UNTOLD STORY and material from MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #100.

472 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92253-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE NEW REPUBLIC VOL. 5 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TOM VEITCH, PEET JANES & MORE

Penciled by CAM KENNEDY, JIM BAIKIE & MORE

Cover by DAVE DORMAN

The Dark Empire trilogy! Six years after the Battle of Endor, the heroes of the Rebellion work to unite the galaxy. But a new Empire has risen from the chaos to strike back at the former Rebel Alliance, reclaiming its capital of Coruscant and building massive new World Devastators to ravage entire planets. And Jabba the Hutt's ruthless heirs have placed a monumental price on the heads of Princess Leia and Han Solo! Together with Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca, R2-D2 and C-3PO, Han and Leia must fight to protect the future of their children — but the greatest threat may come from the last of the Jedi: Luke Skywalker! Collecting STAR WARS: DARK EMPIRE #1-6; STAR WARS: DARK EMPIRE II #1-6; STAR WARS: EMPIRE'S END #1-2; STAR WARS HANDBOOK #1 and #3 and material from STAR WARS TALES #8, #11 and #16-17.

496 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92698-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CONAN THE BARBARIAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS – HAWKS FROM THE SEA TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #2 in the Conan the Barbarian Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS with MICHAEL MOORCOCK, JAMES CAWTHORN & BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

Penciled by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH with GIL KANE & JOHN BUSCEMA

Cover by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

Marvel's first and best sword-and-sorcery epic continues — with iconic tales by writer Roy Thomas and artists Barry Windsor-Smith, Gil Kane and John Buscema! First, Conan the Barbarian's path crosses with the albino antihero Eric and his soul-stealing sword Stormbringer! Then, on the shores of Bal-Sagoth, Conan meets a new comrade in arms, the mighty Fafnir. Together Conan and Fafnir sail the Vilayet Sea and join the mercenary forces of the War of the Tarim, a holy conflict between Makkalet and Turan! It's a saga of adventure, intrigue and loss, which shows the true face of war! And don't miss the full-color adaptation of Robert E. Howard's Conan classic, "The Frost Giant's Daughter" — and the first appearance of Thomas and Windsor-Smith's Red Sonja! Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #14-26.

288 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92655-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: CAPTAIN AMERICA LIVES AGAIN TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #1 in the Captain America Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE with ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JACK KIRBY with GIL KANE, GEORGE TUSKA, JOHN ROMITA SR., DICK AYERS & JACK SPARLING

Cover by JACK KIRBY ON SALE MARCH 2021

Transformed by the Super-Soldier Serum from a 98-pound weakling into Captain America, Steve Rogers led the charge to liberate the world from the Axis powers! But before World War II's end, an accident left him frozen in suspended animation and his sidekick, Bucky, dead. The world kept turning for decades — and when the Avengers finally resuscitated him, Steve Rogers stepped into a life he no longer recognized. He was a man out of time, tormented by the death of his partner — but no less committed to the cause of fighting evil in all its forms! In this Epic Collection, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby bring you the rebirth of an American icon. The rebirth of Captain America! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #4 and material from STRANGE TALES (1951) #114 and TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #58-96.

488 PGS./All Ages …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92823-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE MASTER PLAN OF DOCTOR DOOM TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #2 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY Cover by JACK KIRBY ON SALE MARCH 2021

Lee and Kirby set the standard for out-of-this-world imaginative adventure and launched the Marvel Universe in the pages of FANTASTIC FOUR. Now, with all the MU super hero players in place, it's time for the FF to run the gauntlet! The Thing throws down with the Hulk in a battle so huge it takes the combined might of the FF and the Avengers to stop it! The Sub-Mariner makes a play for Sue Storm! The FF tangle with the X-Men! Nick Fury drops by in the story that set the table for "Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D."! And even Doctor Strange makes an ever-so-astral appearance! Plus: Two jam-packed annuals featuring Sub-Mariner's invasion of New York…and the origin of Doctor Doom! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #19-32 and ANNUAL #1-2.

448 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92828-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HAWKEYE: GO WEST GN-TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by LEONARDO ROMERO, STEFANO RAFFAELE & STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

The adventures of Hawkeye and Hawkeye! Kate Bishop embarks on an intergenerational adventure through time with a young Clint Barton — in the middle of a battle royale of Marvel's greatest sharpshooters! Back in the present, Kate reaches out to her old pal Clint for assistance with a problem — but, typically, he needs her help more! Clint's gotten himself into some big trouble, and that means both Hawkeyes must run a wild race across Los Angeles, trying to stay one step ahead of deadly foes! And the fun has just begun when Kate recruits an all-new team of West Coast Avengers! Say hello to America Chavez! Kid Omega! Gwenpool! And some guy named Fuse! Can this wild new team survive the attack of…the 50-foot Tigra?! Collecting HAWKEYE (2016) #13-16, GENERATIONS: HAWKEYE & HAWKEYE and WEST COAST AVENGERS (2018) #1-4.

208 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92343-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

Posters on-sale 02/03/21

X-MEN: LEGENDS #1 POSTER

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-93621



MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 POSTER

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-94021



AVENGERS: MECH STRIKE #1 POSTER

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-93921



AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #101 FACSIMILE EDITION POSTER

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-90321

Order using CODE MAR201127

Comic book schedule

On-sale 02/03/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #101 FACSIMILE EDITION

AVENGERS #42

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #1

BLACK PANTHER #23

CHAMPIONS #4

HELLIONS #9

IMMORTAL HULK #44

KING IN BLACK: CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS CARNAGE #2

KING IN BLACK: MARAUDERS #1

M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES #3

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1

RUNAWAYS #33

STAR WARS #11

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #2

STRANGE ACADEMY #8

VENOM #33

X-FACTOR #7

On-sale 02/10/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #59

DAREDEVIL #27

ETERNALS #2

EXCALIBUR #18

FANTASTIC FOUR #29

KING IN BLACK: BLACK PANTHER #1

KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #2

MARVEL #5

MORBIUS: BOND OF BLOOD #1

S.W.O.R.D. #3

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #10

TASKMASTER #4

WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

X-FORCE #17

On-sale 02/17/21

BLACK KNIGHT #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

CABLE #8

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #11

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #2

IRON MAN #6

KING IN BLACK #4

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #2

MARAUDERS #18

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #23

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #3

SAVAGE AVENGERS #18

SPIDER-WOMAN #9

THOR #12

X-MEN: LEGENDS #1

On-sale 02/24/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60

BLACK CAT #3

CAPTAIN MARVEL #26

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #4

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #2

NEW MUTANTS #16

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #2

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #4

THE UNION #3

U.S.AGENT #4

WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR #5

WOLVERINE #10

X-MEN #18

