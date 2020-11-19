Marvel monthlies Captain America, Black Widow, Deadpool, more absent from February 2021 schedule

Several of Marvel's core monthly ongoing titles are absent from the publisher's February 2021 solicitations, as well as a few limited series halfway through their runs.

Captain America #27 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ta-Nehisi Coates' Captain America series is top of the list. Coates' other Marvel title Black Panther is coming in for a landing (i.e. a finale) in summer 2021, but there's been no sign that his Captain America run was also ending. This week's Cap #25 was the end of the current arc, but with #26 and #27 scheduled for December and January, respectively, its hard to see them ending the series like this.

Meanwhile, the Black Widow series doesn't have any new issues planned for February - but does have a collection of the first five issues, including January 2021's Black Widow #5. This could simply be a breather before the beginning of a second arc, but Marvel has ended ongoing series after just the first arc in the past such as with Amazing Mary Jane.

Deadpool #10 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Another Kelly Thompson-written series, Deadpool, is also absent from Marvel's February solicitations. Deadpool #10 is solicited for January, and that issue is the end of the series' second arc.

Lastly on the ongoing front, the Children of the Atom ongoing, part of the 'Dawn of X' X-Men line, is apparently skipping a month just after its scheduled debut of #1 on January 6, 2021. It's unlikely Marvel would cancel a series after just one issue, and a second issue was solicited pre-COVID-19 way back in February 2020 so it's unclear what's happening with this series.

On the limited series front, two of those are taking an apparent skip-month - W.E.B. of Spider-Man and Power Pack are both absent from February, after their second and third issues, respectively, were solicited for January.

Marvel has not responded to inquiries about these titles. Stay tuned to Newsarama for more on these Marvel series and their status going forward.

And read Marvel's full February 2021 solicitations here.