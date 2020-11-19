Marvel event Annihilation to be revisited in February's Guardians of the Galaxy

The modern version of the Guardians of the Galaxy was born out of the 2006-2007 Marvel Comics event Annihilation, and in February 2021's Guardians of the Galaxy #11, the Guardians will revisit where it all started in a quest to find out what to do next.

(Image credit: Nic Klein (Marvel Comics))

"The gods are coming! The Olympian gods are returning to our universe - and they're taking their exile at Peter Quill's hands very personally," reads Marvel's solicitation for the issue. "To stop them, the Guardians return to the place the team was born... but will be facing their past in the Annihilation War help them survive their future?"

Rafael Albuquerque's cover to the issue features the modern-day versions of Nova, Star-Lord, and Gamora, along with their 14-years-prior versions from Annihilation - including the very, very different version of Peter Quill before he kinda-sorta-evolved coinciding with the 2014 film.

This wouldn't be the first time Marvel has revisited Annihilation - this time last year, a sequel called Annihilation: Scourge picked up some pieces of that event - including a bizarre team-up of Annihilus and Nova.

(Image credit: Rafael Albuquerque (Marvel Comics))

In the bigger picture, the February 2021 solicit for Guardians of the Galaxy continues a mysterious countdown to something. January's was tagged with "Three…," and this issue says "Everything changes in two…" Doing a bit of math, it would seemingly be counting down to Guardians of the Galaxy #13. As for what happens there? We've asked writer Al Ewing, and we'll get back to you when we know more.

